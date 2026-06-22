GTA 6 Scam - Players Are Invited To 'Build Vice City' Through Fake Websites And Emails
Fake websites and emails are circulating online to scam players regarding the early access to the much-anticipated game title GTA VI, says NordVPN VP.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: A scam has been circulating online regarding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). According to Gerald Kasulis, NordVPN's Vice President of Global Affairs, cybercriminals are exploiting the urgency and curiosity of gamers to play the much-anticipated game, now scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2026, which was postponed twice. Criminals are using fake websites and emails that promise early access to GTA 6 before its official release. They sent an email inviting players to play the pre-release 'beta' version of the game, which is a scam.
Kasulis warns that the scams could expose personal information, gaming credentials, and bank details of the players. At the same time, fraudulent downloads may lead to the installation of malware on the victims ' computers.
AI makes the fake invitation look authentic
Cybercriminals are using AI to make the fake websites and email invitations look really authentic. Kasulis said, “You’re a gamer, you’re waiting for the game, and you get an email that looks really official and polished; with the help of AI, scammers can actually mimic official websites really, really well,” says Kasulis. “Then without really checking … they just click on those things, believing they are official beta testing [invitations].”
Several fraudulent websites claim to offer early access to the game. One such fake website says, “We need you to help us build Vice City. Before GTA VI launches to the world, we’re inviting a select group of players to experience the game early."
These fake emails and websites claim that participants who receive the invitation are chosen to identify bugs and glitches in GTA 6.
Fake beta keys for Xbox and PlayStation 5 consoles
Apart from the fraudulent websites and emails, cybercriminals are also providing a beta key for Xbox and PlayStation 5 (PS5) for Grand Theft Auto VI on several websites. In some cases, gamers may be told to download a piece of software that is purported to be the new game. In one such case, the software was called GTA Mobile 6.
To access the fake game, players may be asked for personal details such as name, address, and date of birth or their login credentials, which can be sold by cybercriminals. Kasulis says, in one such case, researchers found that when a gamer had downloaded the software containing malware, which allowed the fraudsters to connect to the victim's computer, leading to sensitive information like bank details being stolen.
He mentions that some of the frauds are targeting PC and Android users. However, Rockstar Games has not announced any plans to extend GTA 6 to these platforms.
How to protect yourself from this scam
It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has not announced any legitimate beta testing programme for GTA 6. So, players must be cautious if they come across such websites or receive email invitations. Always rely on announcements made on official websites and social media channels of Rockstar Games, PS5, and Xbox. Players who have entered details on a suspicious website must change their password immediately, and those who have provided financial details are advised to contact their bank and report the fraud.