ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Scam - Players Are Invited To 'Build Vice City' Through Fake Websites And Emails

Hyderabad: A scam has been circulating online regarding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). According to Gerald Kasulis, NordVPN's Vice President of Global Affairs, cybercriminals are exploiting the urgency and curiosity of gamers to play the much-anticipated game, now scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2026, which was postponed twice. Criminals are using fake websites and emails that promise early access to GTA 6 before its official release. They sent an email inviting players to play the pre-release 'beta' version of the game, which is a scam.

Kasulis warns that the scams could expose personal information, gaming credentials, and bank details of the players. At the same time, fraudulent downloads may lead to the installation of malware on the victims ' computers.

AI makes the fake invitation look authentic

Cybercriminals are using AI to make the fake websites and email invitations look really authentic. Kasulis said, “You’re a gamer, you’re waiting for the game, and you get an email that looks really official and polished; with the help of AI, scammers can actually mimic official websites really, really well,” says Kasulis. “Then without really checking … they just click on those things, believing they are official beta testing [invitations].”

Several fraudulent websites claim to offer early access to the game. One such fake website says, “We need you to help us build Vice City. Before GTA VI launches to the world, we’re inviting a select group of players to experience the game early."

These fake emails and websites claim that participants who receive the invitation are chosen to identify bugs and glitches in GTA 6.