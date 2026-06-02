GTA V Cheating Platform Atlas Menu Suffers Major Data Breach
Atlas Menu, a GTA V cheating platform, suffered a cyber attack exposing 64,000 accounts, raising concerns about online security and risks of gaming cheats.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: A major data breach has struck Atlas Menu, a popular cheating platform used by Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) players. According to Have I Been Pwned, the breach has exposed the personal information of nearly 64,000 accounts, which includes email addresses, usernames, scrambled passwords, IP addresses, and customer support tickets.
This incident has raised an alarm across the gaming community. Atlas Menu had promoted itself as a secure service offering. According to Archive.org (a website that allows viewing past versions of web pages), Atlas Menu’s website showcased “Experience effortless login, secure authentication and enhanced privacy through our advanced encryption techniques,” before the breach. However, after the cyber attack, the Atlas Menu’s official website still claims to have “rock-solid security”.
New breach: The Atlas Menu GTA V and CS2 cheat service had 64k accounts breached yesterday. Data includes email and IP addresses, usernames, passwords stored as bcrypt hashes and support tickets. 49% were already in @haveibeenpwned. Read more: https://t.co/rBW20cB1EH— Have I Been Pwned (@haveibeenpwned) May 30, 2026
Details of the breach
The individual claiming responsibility reportedly published the stolen database on GitHub, making the information widely accessible. Early reports suggest the attack may have been motivated by a personal dispute involving an alleged scammer rather than a coordinated campaign against the gaming sector.
Security experts warn that exposed credentials could lead to further risks such as identity theft or account hijacking. Users are advised to change passwords immediately and avoid reusing them across multiple platforms.
Silence from Atlas Menu
Atlas Menu has not issued any official statement. It remains unclear when the company became aware of the breach or whether affected users have been notified. The lack of transparency has fuelled criticism and raised questions about the platform’s credibility.
Impact on GTA V community
Atlas Menu was widely known within the GTA V community for offering cheats such as invisibility, super jumps, and flying across the game map. While the breach has exposed sensitive data, it has also reignited debate about the risks of using third-party cheating platforms, which often require users to share personal information in exchange for unfair in-game advantages.
This incident highlights the growing vulnerability of gaming-related services to cyber attacks. It also serves as a reminder that platforms claiming strong encryption are not immune to breaches. Cybersecurity specialists stress the importance of unique passwords, two-factor authentication, and vigilance when engaging with online services.