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GTA V Cheating Platform Atlas Menu Suffers Major Data Breach

Atlas Menu, a GTA V cheating platform, suffered a cyber attack exposing 64,000 accounts, raising concerns about online security and risks of gaming cheats.

GTA V Cheating Platform Atlas Menu Suffers Major Data Breach
Representational Image (Image Credit: YouTube/Rockstar Games)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A major data breach has struck Atlas Menu, a popular cheating platform used by Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) players. According to Have I Been Pwned, the breach has exposed the personal information of nearly 64,000 accounts, which includes email addresses, usernames, scrambled passwords, IP addresses, and customer support tickets.

This incident has raised an alarm across the gaming community. Atlas Menu had promoted itself as a secure service offering. According to Archive.org (a website that allows viewing past versions of web pages), Atlas Menu’s website showcased “Experience effortless login, secure authentication and enhanced privacy through our advanced encryption techniques,” before the breach. However, after the cyber attack, the Atlas Menu’s official website still claims to have “rock-solid security”.

Details of the breach

The individual claiming responsibility reportedly published the stolen database on GitHub, making the information widely accessible. Early reports suggest the attack may have been motivated by a personal dispute involving an alleged scammer rather than a coordinated campaign against the gaming sector.

Security experts warn that exposed credentials could lead to further risks such as identity theft or account hijacking. Users are advised to change passwords immediately and avoid reusing them across multiple platforms.

GTA V Cheating Platform Atlas Menu Suffers Major Data Breach
Atlas Menu's homepage before data breach (Image Credit: Archive.org)

Silence from Atlas Menu

Atlas Menu has not issued any official statement. It remains unclear when the company became aware of the breach or whether affected users have been notified. The lack of transparency has fuelled criticism and raised questions about the platform’s credibility.

GTA V Cheating Platform Atlas Menu Suffers Major Data Breach
Atlas Menu's homepage after data breach (Image Credit: Atlas Menu)

Impact on GTA V community

Atlas Menu was widely known within the GTA V community for offering cheats such as invisibility, super jumps, and flying across the game map. While the breach has exposed sensitive data, it has also reignited debate about the risks of using third-party cheating platforms, which often require users to share personal information in exchange for unfair in-game advantages.

This incident highlights the growing vulnerability of gaming-related services to cyber attacks. It also serves as a reminder that platforms claiming strong encryption are not immune to breaches. Cybersecurity specialists stress the importance of unique passwords, two-factor authentication, and vigilance when engaging with online services.

Also Read: Console Users 'Core Consumer': Take-Two CEO Explains Why GTA 6 Isn’t Coming To PC (Yet)

TAGGED:

GTA V DATA BREACH
ATLAS MENU DATA BREACH
GTA V
ROCKSTAR GAMES
ATLAS MENU HACK

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