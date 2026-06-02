ETV Bharat / technology

GTA V Cheating Platform Atlas Menu Suffers Major Data Breach

Hyderabad: A major data breach has struck Atlas Menu, a popular cheating platform used by Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) players. According to Have I Been Pwned, the breach has exposed the personal information of nearly 64,000 accounts, which includes email addresses, usernames, scrambled passwords, IP addresses, and customer support tickets.

This incident has raised an alarm across the gaming community. Atlas Menu had promoted itself as a secure service offering. According to Archive.org (a website that allows viewing past versions of web pages), Atlas Menu’s website showcased “Experience effortless login, secure authentication and enhanced privacy through our advanced encryption techniques,” before the breach. However, after the cyber attack, the Atlas Menu’s official website still claims to have “rock-solid security”.

Details of the breach

The individual claiming responsibility reportedly published the stolen database on GitHub, making the information widely accessible. Early reports suggest the attack may have been motivated by a personal dispute involving an alleged scammer rather than a coordinated campaign against the gaming sector.