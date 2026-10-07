GTA VI To Stream On XBOX Cloud Gaming, But Not On PC
XBOX says it has non-exclusive cloud streaming rights for GTA VI, which will stream on XBOX Series S/X. Cloud support will not reach PC.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: XBOX has acquired non-exclusive cloud streaming rights for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), Microsoft confirmed on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The upcoming game will be available to stream on Xbox Series X|S; however, cloud gaming support will not come to PC.
According to a report from The Verge, Xbox had signed a deal with Rockstar Games for exclusive streaming rights. Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball said the deal was not exclusive.
In an X post, Ball said it was good to see the excitement around the game and Xbox. However, it had led to misreporting, he added. Ball said Xbox looks forward to launching GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, but it will not be streaming exclusively or to PC.
While the excitement for GTAVI and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting. We are looking forward to launching GTAVI on XBOX November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC.— Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) October 7, 2026
As the deal is not exclusive, the game may also stream on other devices. These could include Sony's PS5 and PlayStation Portal.
What has been announced so far?
Rockstar Games and Microsoft have not formally announced cloud gaming support for the game. It comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next month. A PC version has not been confirmed. The Verge's report on Tuesday mentioned that Xbox had an exclusive deal with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive for cloud streaming rights. It said Xbox CEO Asha Sharma told staff in a Tuesday morning meeting that Microsoft was preparing to do something around the game that "no other platform holder is doing". The report said she was talking about the streaming deal.
Changes to Xbox cloud gaming
Microsoft will also launch a paid Cloud Gaming plan in November, separate from Game Pass. It will arrive in time for the game's launch. Xbox users will be able to buy cloud playtime hours and stream some games they own without a Game Pass subscription.
Xbox has also announced big changes to its cloud service. From November, Game Pass members will face monthly usage limits, which is as follows:
|Game Pass Tier
|Time Alloted per month
|Ultimate
|15 hours
|Premium
|10 hours
|Essential
|5 hours
Members who use up their monthly hours can buy more cloud playtime through the Xbox Store.