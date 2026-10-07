ETV Bharat / technology

GTA VI To Stream On XBOX Cloud Gaming, But Not On PC

GTA 6's official artwork ( Image Credit: Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: XBOX has acquired non-exclusive cloud streaming rights for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), Microsoft confirmed on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The upcoming game will be available to stream on Xbox Series X|S; however, cloud gaming support will not come to PC.

According to a report from The Verge, Xbox had signed a deal with Rockstar Games for exclusive streaming rights. Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball said the deal was not exclusive. In an X post, Ball said it was good to see the excitement around the game and Xbox. However, it had led to misreporting, he added. Ball said Xbox looks forward to launching GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, but it will not be streaming exclusively or to PC. As the deal is not exclusive, the game may also stream on other devices. These could include Sony's PS5 and PlayStation Portal.