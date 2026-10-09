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GTA 6 To Let Players Hear Music And Podcasts While On Foot

Rockstar Games has revealed six radio stations for GTA VI, with stars such as Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey as hosts.

GTA 6 To Let Players Hear Music And Podcasts While On Foot
Rockstar Games has confirmed the largest radio collection and a new feature to listen to music while walking in GTA 6. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has shared fresh details about the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), which will launch next month, on November 19. The company says the game will have its biggest and best radio lineup yet. It has previewed six stations and confirmed a new gameplay feature.

Six stations confirmed

Rockstar has so far confirmed six radio stations:

  • Cocoteo FM: Latin Music
  • Back Country Radio: Country songs
  • AfroBank FM: African music
  • The Chamber 106.6: Metal
  • Flash FM: Pop
  • Dirty South Classics: Hip-Hop

Many well-known celebrities will host the radio stations. Singers such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen will appear as radio hosts. Fans can hear previews of the stations in the music section of the GTA 6's official website.

Music and podcasts on foot

For the first time, players can hear radio and podcasts outside a car. While walking around Vice City and Leonida, Jason and Lucia will listen to music through headphones or earbuds linked to their smartphones. This feature has not appeared in earlier games.

Rockstar has used celebrity hosts before. In GTA 5, Cara Delevingne hosted Non-Stop Pop FM. Frank Ocean and Danny McBride have also been radio hosts.

A 34-track original soundtrack

Last month, Rockstar Games said the game will have an original soundtrack of 34 tracks. It includes Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and other artists. Six singles are already out on Apple Music and Spotify.

The full album will arrive on November 19, the day the game launches. It will also come as a CD and on vinyl. Fans can pre-order these from the Rockstar Store or other retailers' websites.

Together, these extras should make the game's music experience better than ever.

Also Read: GTA VI To Stream On XBOX Cloud Gaming, But Not On PC

TAGGED:

GTA 6 SOUNDTRACK
GTA 6 MUSIC AND PODCASTS
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE
ROCKSTAR GAMES
GTA 6 RADIO STATIONS

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