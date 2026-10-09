GTA 6 To Let Players Hear Music And Podcasts While On Foot
Rockstar Games has revealed six radio stations for GTA VI, with stars such as Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey as hosts.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has shared fresh details about the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), which will launch next month, on November 19. The company says the game will have its biggest and best radio lineup yet. It has previewed six stations and confirmed a new gameplay feature.
Six stations confirmed
Rockstar has so far confirmed six radio stations:
- Cocoteo FM: Latin Music
- Back Country Radio: Country songs
- AfroBank FM: African music
- The Chamber 106.6: Metal
- Flash FM: Pop
- Dirty South Classics: Hip-Hop
Many well-known celebrities will host the radio stations. Singers such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen will appear as radio hosts. Fans can hear previews of the stations in the music section of the GTA 6's official website.
Amapiano, African classics, 3-step, and more from Burna and Palmsy. Turn up the gbedu on AfroBank FM: https://t.co/Yx1Hr3kSRl https://t.co/gwg0Cli0Nq— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2026
Music and podcasts on foot
For the first time, players can hear radio and podcasts outside a car. While walking around Vice City and Leonida, Jason and Lucia will listen to music through headphones or earbuds linked to their smartphones. This feature has not appeared in earlier games.
Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom on The Chamber 106.6 for decades of timeless metal anthems as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots. https://t.co/W3zvKtCEFA https://t.co/GO0GETxEPz— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2026
Rockstar has used celebrity hosts before. In GTA 5, Cara Delevingne hosted Non-Stop Pop FM. Frank Ocean and Danny McBride have also been radio hosts.
A 34-track original soundtrack
Last month, Rockstar Games said the game will have an original soundtrack of 34 tracks. It includes Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and other artists. Six singles are already out on Apple Music and Spotify.
From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop on Dirty South Classics: https://t.co/aTfzCp15wl https://t.co/M0gpJ1BfHM— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2026
The full album will arrive on November 19, the day the game launches. It will also come as a CD and on vinyl. Fans can pre-order these from the Rockstar Store or other retailers' websites.
Together, these extras should make the game's music experience better than ever.