ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 To Let Players Hear Music And Podcasts While On Foot

Rockstar Games has confirmed the largest radio collection and a new feature to listen to music while walking in GTA 6. ( Image Credit: Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has shared fresh details about the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), which will launch next month, on November 19. The company says the game will have its biggest and best radio lineup yet. It has previewed six stations and confirmed a new gameplay feature.

Six stations confirmed

Rockstar has so far confirmed six radio stations: Cocoteo FM: Latin Music

Latin Music Back Country Radio: Country songs

Country songs AfroBank FM: African music

African music The Chamber 106.6: Metal

Metal Flash FM: Pop

Pop Dirty South Classics: Hip-Hop Many well-known celebrities will host the radio stations. Singers such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen will appear as radio hosts. Fans can hear previews of the stations in the music section of the GTA 6's official website. Music and podcasts on foot For the first time, players can hear radio and podcasts outside a car. While walking around Vice City and Leonida, Jason and Lucia will listen to music through headphones or earbuds linked to their smartphones. This feature has not appeared in earlier games.