ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Open June 25 Midnight; Prices And Editions Confirmed

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will open at midnight local time on June 25. The title can be pre-ordered via Rockstar Games' official website and several other authorised platforms, available for select gaming consoles.

Along with this, the studio has also revealed the game's prices and editions. GTA 6 will come in two versions. The Standard edition will cost $79.99 (approximately Rs 7,548.81), while the Ultimate edition will cost $99.99 (approximately Rs 9,436.25). This means the much-awaited title will cost more than the usual $70 (approximately Rs 6,606.04) price point for big-budget games, something many experts had already predicted.

The Ultimate edition includes extra in-game items such as vehicles, outfits, and weapons, all linked to the story of lead characters Jason and Lucia. New items will unlock as players complete each chapter of the game.

Anyone who pre-orders or buys either edition before November 20 will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, a set of retro 1980s-style items. Players who pre-order the digital version will also receive one free month of GTA+, Rockstar Games' gaming membership. This provides players instant access to GTA 5 and other classic Rockstar games.