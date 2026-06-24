GTA 6 Pre-Orders Open June 25 Midnight; Prices And Editions Confirmed
Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for GTA 6 will start from midnight on June 25 via authorised platforms. Prices and editions are also revealed.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will open at midnight local time on June 25. The title can be pre-ordered via Rockstar Games' official website and several other authorised platforms, available for select gaming consoles.
Along with this, the studio has also revealed the game's prices and editions. GTA 6 will come in two versions. The Standard edition will cost $79.99 (approximately Rs 7,548.81), while the Ultimate edition will cost $99.99 (approximately Rs 9,436.25). This means the much-awaited title will cost more than the usual $70 (approximately Rs 6,606.04) price point for big-budget games, something many experts had already predicted.
Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI begin at midnight local time on June 25.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 24, 2026
Learn more about the Ultimate Edition and pre-order bonuses at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4. pic.twitter.com/DKe11NcRwb
The Ultimate edition includes extra in-game items such as vehicles, outfits, and weapons, all linked to the story of lead characters Jason and Lucia. New items will unlock as players complete each chapter of the game.
Anyone who pre-orders or buys either edition before November 20 will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, a set of retro 1980s-style items. Players who pre-order the digital version will also receive one free month of GTA+, Rockstar Games' gaming membership. This provides players instant access to GTA 5 and other classic Rockstar games.
No Disc Version at Launch
Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will not have a disc version when it launches, matching earlier rumours. Instead, physical copies will include a code inside the box to download the game. Pre-loading will begin on November 12, 2026, a week before launch, for both physical and digital pre-orders.
Single-Player First, Online Later
GTA 6 will launch as a single-player game only. Rockstar said the online multiplayer mode, GTA Online, will arrive at a later date. In a press release, the studio described the single-player story as "the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet."
Where to Pre-Order
Players can pre-order GTA 6 through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and other major retailers worldwide. The game will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.