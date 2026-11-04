ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Pre-Download Starts On November 10: What PS5 Players Need To Know

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition will unlock exclusive vehicles, weapons, and clothing that will add to the story of Jason and Lucia. ( Image Credit: Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: Pre-downloads for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will begin on November 10, 2026. So, PlayStation 5 (PS5) players may free up space and check their accounts now. The most anticipated action-packed open-world title will launch on November 19 on Sony's gaming console.

Players who have already pre-ordered the title can download the full game before release day. This means they can start playing at midnight on November 19, with no waiting.

Players can pre-order GTA 6 from the PlayStation Store or any partner store. The Ultimate Edition gives players extra items, which include premium vehicles, weapons, clothes, and bonus content linked to the story of Jason and Lucia. Players can visit the store to see every edition and its price.

New players need to create a PS account and sign in on their console. Existing players should check that all their details are correct. A faulty account could cause problems later.

The pre-download starts at midnight on November 10 in local regions. Players will need at least 212GB of free space on their console. If they fall short on space, looking for extra storage options, like installing an SSD inside the PS5 or connecting the console with an external USB drive, will solve the problem.

Downloading early means players will not have to wait to play on launch day.

Check accessories

Some accessories can make GTA VI more enjoyable. Players can use the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the PlayStation Pulse headset or the Pulse Elevate wireless speaker. Players can choose whichever setup suits them best.

Start preparing now

More details about GTA VI are likely to emerge as launch day gets closer. The latest game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been in development for 13 years, since the initial launch of GTA V. Fans have been eagerly waiting to play the title, so pre-downloading it will enable them to play the game without trouble on November 19.

GTA 6 is large and heavy, so it is important to look after both storage and PS account.