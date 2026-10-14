ETV Bharat / technology

Rockstar Games Reportedly Plans To Release GTA 6 On PC Early 2027

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games plans to release the PC version of the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) in early 2027. According to a report from GamesBeat — a gaming news publication — citing four industry sources familiar with the developer's plan, the open-world game will be launched on PC within the first three months of 2027.

GTA 6 is officially scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, with the title being released across PlayStation 5 (PS5) and XBOX Series X|S consoles.

The title is one of the most awaited game launches ever, and fans have long asked when the PC version will follow.

The publication says the release of GTA 6 in the first quarter of 2027 would come only a few months after the console launch. This would be far quicker than the last game in the Grand Theft Auto Series. GTA V came out on consoles in September 2013, but the PC version did not arrive until April 2015, about a year and seven months later.

Why Rockstar Games may want to move fast?

The report points out that most players of GTA V are on consoles, and PC players make up a small share. However, several reports mention that the development of GTA 6 costs more than $2 billion. With so much money spent, Rockstar Games has good reason to reach as many players as it can, as soon as it can. PC gamers could add a big new group to the game's audience.

There is another reason for the quicker PC release. Many reports have highlighted that Rockstar Games had earlier signalled that it would include user-generated content creation tools in GTA 6. This would allow players to make their own content in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that last month Rockstar Games had rolled out the closed beta version of NoPixel V. The invite-only access allowed players to experience roleplaying in GTA V's Los Santos city. It enabled players to create their own characters and choose whether to live an honest life, pursue crime, or join the police force to maintain law and order in the game.

Moreover, Rockstar Games had bought Gfx.re, the team behind FiveM, which is a modification framework for the PC version of GTA V, and it powers the game's popular roleplaying servers.