GTA 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Reveals New Launch Date
Grand Theft Auto VI was initially supposed to launch in Fall 2025. It was delayed to May 2026, and now eyes a November 2026 launch.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video games of all time, has been delayed once again. In a blog post, developer Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 is now set to launch on November 19, 2026.
This is the second delay for the new instalment of the beloved franchise. Rockstar Games was first eyeing a Fall 2025 release, but it was delayed to May 26, 2026. Now, the game launch has been postponed by six months, meaning gamers will have to wait a full year before they get a chance to play the sequel to Grand Theft Auto V, assuming there are no further delays.
Rockstar Games has apologised for the second delay and said that these extra months will help them to make the game more polished.
"We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve," the developer said. "We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City."
The open-world crime title is long overdue, as the previous instalment was released over a decade ago in 2013. It has also become a recurring meme where gamers use the phrase, "We got [XYZ] before GTA 6", regularly whenever they come across any unusual or surprising event.
Rockstar Games revealed GTA 6 in December 2023 with a trailer, confirming its upcoming arrival and an initial launch window. The trailer became a sensation, and gamers worldwide started dissecting each and every second of the clip. It broke a lot of records for viewership and has so far amassed over 268 million views on YouTube alone. You can watch the trailer below:
The game developer also released a second trailer, giving a closer look at the male protagonist, Jason. This trailer has amassed over 137 million views so far on YouTube:
GTA 6 will be released on the current-gen consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will feature two protagonists, including its first-ever female lead, named Lucia. The game will be set in Vice City, a fictional city based on Miami, which also featured in Rockstar's GTA Vice City.