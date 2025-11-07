ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Reveals New Launch Date

Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video games of all time, has been delayed once again. In a blog post, developer Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 is now set to launch on November 19, 2026.

This is the second delay for the new instalment of the beloved franchise. Rockstar Games was first eyeing a Fall 2025 release, but it was delayed to May 26, 2026. Now, the game launch has been postponed by six months, meaning gamers will have to wait a full year before they get a chance to play the sequel to Grand Theft Auto V, assuming there are no further delays.

Rockstar Games has apologised for the second delay and said that these extra months will help them to make the game more polished.