ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Maker Hit By Data Breach, Hackers Demand Ransom

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games, the developer of the most anticipated game title, GTA VI, has confirmed that it suffered a data breach. ShinyHunters, a ransomware group, claimed responsibility for the cyberattack and issued a deadline of April 14, 2026, for a ransom payment, threatening to release stolen data if its demands are not met. This occurs ahead of its official launch, set to occur on November 19, 2026.

According to a statement provided to a gaming news outlet, Kotaku, Rockstar said, “We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players.”

ShinyHunters Warns Rockstar Games

The hacker group, according to The CyberSec Guru’s report, posted a message claiming responsibility for the attack. In the message, ShinyHunters warned the video game publisher to make contact before April 14 or face a data leak. The hacker group wrote. “Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that’ll come your way. Make the right decision, don’t be the next headline.”