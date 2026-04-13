GTA 6 Maker Hit By Data Breach, Hackers Demand Ransom
Rockstar Games has confirmed a data breach, with ransomware group ShinyHunters threatening to leak stolen data if a ransom is not paid by April 14.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games, the developer of the most anticipated game title, GTA VI, has confirmed that it suffered a data breach. ShinyHunters, a ransomware group, claimed responsibility for the cyberattack and issued a deadline of April 14, 2026, for a ransom payment, threatening to release stolen data if its demands are not met. This occurs ahead of its official launch, set to occur on November 19, 2026.
According to a statement provided to a gaming news outlet, Kotaku, Rockstar said, “We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players.”
ShinyHunters Warns Rockstar Games
The hacker group, according to The CyberSec Guru’s report, posted a message claiming responsibility for the attack. In the message, ShinyHunters warned the video game publisher to make contact before April 14 or face a data leak. The hacker group wrote. “Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that’ll come your way. Make the right decision, don’t be the next headline.”
It is worth noting that ShinyHunters were previously linked to ransomware attacks on other major companies like Google, Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, IKEA, Adidas, McDonald's, KFC, and Walgreens.
The full extent of the stolen data remains unclear; reports suggest the breach may have targeted corporate information rather than player data. According to The Verge, the leaked files could potentially include financial records, marketing data, and contracts with major partners such as Sony and Microsoft.
Previous cyberattacks on Rockstar Games
This is not the first time Rockstar has suffered a cyberattack. In 2022, an 18-year-old member of hacking collective LAPSUS$ breached the company's internal Slack communications. It led to the leakage of over 90 early development videos of GTA VI. The attacker also reportedly obtained source code for both GTA V and GTA VI, attempting to use it as leverage against the company.
In addition, Rockstar Games, earlier this year, also suffered a fire accident at Rockstar North’s Edinburgh office, leading to emergency services being called.