ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Leaks Surface Online Ahead Of Netflix Premiere And November Launch

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games' highly anticipated open-world title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), is confirmed for release on November 19, 2026, exclusively on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and XBOX Series X|S. Ahead of the launch, Rockstar Games, in A first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix, will premiere GTA VI: An Extended Look exclusively for Netflix subscribers on August 28 in India.

However, ahead of the official premiere and launch, numerous alleged gameplay videos and images of GTA 6 began circulating on social media platforms. The shared footage shows driving and fighting scenes. In one video, the game's main character Jason Duval is seen playing basketball outside his house, while in another he is seen driving a car and attacking Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) with a wrench.

The source of the videos is still unclear; however, the clips are said to be linked to a website run by a group of hackers called 'CyberLeek'. Rockstar Games is working to remove these videos from social media platforms.

CyberLeek issues three commandments to Take-Two Interactive

The CyberLeek group has been posting GTA VI material on its own website, and has stated it will continue doing so until Rockstar Games issues a public apology. The group has issued three demands, styled as commandments: "Commandment I: Thou Shalt Not Sell Digital Preorders." "Commandment II: Thou Shalt Not Sell Fake Single-Player DLC." "Commandment III: Thou Shalt Preserve Single-Player Content."