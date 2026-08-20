GTA 6 Leaks Surface Online Ahead Of Netflix Premiere And November Launch
GTA 6 leaked footage and images showcase gameplay mechanics before the Netflix premiere, as hacker group CyberLeek threatens further drops unless Rockstar meets demands.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games' highly anticipated open-world title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), is confirmed for release on November 19, 2026, exclusively on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and XBOX Series X|S. Ahead of the launch, Rockstar Games, in A first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix, will premiere GTA VI: An Extended Look exclusively for Netflix subscribers on August 28 in India.
However, ahead of the official premiere and launch, numerous alleged gameplay videos and images of GTA 6 began circulating on social media platforms. The shared footage shows driving and fighting scenes. In one video, the game's main character Jason Duval is seen playing basketball outside his house, while in another he is seen driving a car and attacking Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) with a wrench.
The source of the videos is still unclear; however, the clips are said to be linked to a website run by a group of hackers called 'CyberLeek'. Rockstar Games is working to remove these videos from social media platforms.
CyberLeek issues three commandments to Take-Two Interactive
The CyberLeek group has been posting GTA VI material on its own website, and has stated it will continue doing so until Rockstar Games issues a public apology. The group has issued three demands, styled as commandments: "Commandment I: Thou Shalt Not Sell Digital Preorders." "Commandment II: Thou Shalt Not Sell Fake Single-Player DLC." "Commandment III: Thou Shalt Preserve Single-Player Content."
The group's manifesto also demands offline fallback options for single-player titles, and has warned that it will not stop releasing material until Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive issue a public apology and make a strong commitment to change.
CyberLeek has also issued a warning to other major gaming companies, including Sony, that they could be targeted next if they fail to improve. Several tech experts have cautioned that a cryptocurrency token linked to CyberLeek — trading under the name $CYBERLEEK — could actually be a scam and users should stay away from it.
A much-awaited title in the GTA franchise
GTA 5 was launched on September 17, 2013, and fans have been waiting for a successor ever since. Rockstar Games confirmed it would release on November 19, 2026, following two delays — first from an original Fall 2025 window and then from a revised date of May 26, 2026 — citing additional polish time as the reason.
So far, the company has officially released two trailers for the game, according to which the story will revolve around Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who are inspired by the famous American criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde. The story of GTA VI is set in the fictional city of Vice City and the state of Leonidas.
Rockstar Games opened pre-orders for GTA 6 in June 2026, confirming the standard edition to be priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99.