ETV Bharat / technology

Rockstar Games Drops GTA 6 Launch Trailer Ahead Of November 19 Release

(Left to Right) Lucia and Jason, the crimial duo protagonists of the GTA 6 title. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has released the official launch trailer for the much-awaited title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). Posted on October 15, the launch trailer has more than 22 million views as of this article. It seems to be one of the final trailers from Rockstar Games. This is because the game is scheduled to be officially launched on November 19 on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and XBOX Series X|S gaming consoles. Reports also suggest that a PC version will be launched in the first quarter of 2027.

What does the trailer show?

The minute-and-a-half trailer was captured entirely on PS5, the same approach Rockstar Games took with the 26-minute Extended Look on Netflix and Trailer 2. The trailer is dense and includes a few spicy scenes. It starts with Jason — the male protagonist — who seems to be struggling, as he got in trouble in the Army and "didn't leave on the best of terms." His voice-over is followed by a call from Lucia — the female protagonist — saying, "This is a free call from Lucia Caminos." She is the first female lead in the entire Grand Theft Auto Series. The trailer then shows several pieces of footage of the city of Leonida.