Rockstar Games Drops GTA 6 Launch Trailer Ahead Of November 19 Release
Rockstar Games released the launch trailer for GTA 6 on YouTube, which is set to launch on November 19.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has released the official launch trailer for the much-awaited title Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). Posted on October 15, the launch trailer has more than 22 million views as of this article. It seems to be one of the final trailers from Rockstar Games. This is because the game is scheduled to be officially launched on November 19 on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and XBOX Series X|S gaming consoles. Reports also suggest that a PC version will be launched in the first quarter of 2027.
What does the trailer show?
The minute-and-a-half trailer was captured entirely on PS5, the same approach Rockstar Games took with the 26-minute Extended Look on Netflix and Trailer 2.
The trailer is dense and includes a few spicy scenes. It starts with Jason — the male protagonist — who seems to be struggling, as he got in trouble in the Army and "didn't leave on the best of terms." His voice-over is followed by a call from Lucia — the female protagonist — saying, "This is a free call from Lucia Caminos." She is the first female lead in the entire Grand Theft Auto Series.
The trailer then shows several pieces of footage of the city of Leonida.
According to an official synopsis of the launch trailer from Rockstar Games, "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."
The launch trailer shows flashbacks from Jason's time in the Army, along with a ton of everyday events like bank robberies, a concert, a fight on a fan boat, and even a spicy shower between Jason and Lucia.
The trailer also showcases a lot of action as well. It displays gunplay from Jason due to his military training, along with several explosions and helicopter scenes.
The song Flower In A Hurricane by Justice, Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard was played in the trailer.