ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Is Here, And It's Not For Kids: What Parents Need To Know Before Clicking 'Buy'

"Grand Theft Auto VI" video game boxes sit in a container before being set out for display and sale at a Best Buy store in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. ( AP Photo )

Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has arrived, 13 years after the last instalment in the franchise was released. The game kicks off one of the most anticipated entertainment launches, bringing players back to Vice City, where they take control of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval—the two protagonists of the game.

According to Sensor Tower, the game broke through the $1 billion revenue mark before the release of the game, amassing well over 10 million pre-orders. As per their tracker, the game has earned over $1.65 billion with over 17 million copies sold.

A poster for the Grand Theft Auto VI video game, which will be released on Nov. 19, 2026, is displayed at a GameStop store, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Colma, Calif (AP Photo)

Considering the hype around the title, children may also want to play the game and ask their parents to buy a copy of GTA 6, which is being sold as a digital-only version on PlayStation and Xbox stores for next-gen consoles . The physical cases of the game being sold on Blinkit and Zepto in India only carry the game code and not a disc. However, there are things parents should know before submitting to the demands of underage gamers.

Games in the GTA series have always come with a mature rating and adult themes. They are known for crime-driven stories where stealing vehicles (as the name of the game suggests), pulling off heists, assault, arson, vandalism, kidnapping, extortion, weapon trafficking, military theft, and much more. Additionally, adult themes and nudity go hand-in-hand with the franchise. The latest instalment is no different, as the protagonists of GTA 6 find themselves deep into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar's fictional version of Florida.

GTA 6 carries an IARC 18+ badge in India, with explicit warnings for Drugs, Extreme Violence, Nudity, and Sex. Globally, the game is rated ESRB Mature 17+ (M) in the US, PEGI 18 in Europe and the UK, USK 18 in Germany, R18+ in Australia, R18 in New Zealand, GRAC 19 in South Korea, and 21+ in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The ESRB cites mature elements, such as intense violence, blood/gore, strong sexual content, nudity, strong language, mature humour, and drug and alcohol use, as the reasons for the M rating.

Regardless of the ongoing debate around video games and mental health, the age rating and content descriptors of GTA 6 clearly define the game's intended audience—giving parents all the information they need to make the right call.