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GTA 6's Extended Version To Be Released On Netflix This Month, Know When And Where To Watch The Premiere

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will be premiered on Netflix. ( Image Credit: Netflix )

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has announced that a new extended look of the highly awaited title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI or GTA 6) will be released on August 27, 2026. The extended version will be first premiered on Netflix followed by on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel.

This announcement is special for gamers worldwide, as the latest addition in the GTA Series, GTA 6, comes 13 years after the debut of GTA V.

Moreover, the first trailer of GTA 6 was premiered in 2023, while the second trailer was released two years (2025) after, fueling the anticipation among gamers and GTA Series fans. All this was followed by the official cover art reveal in June 2026.

It is worth noting that this is the first time Rockstar Games has partnered with Netflix for an exclusive early premiere.

GTA 6 Extended Look: When and Where to Watch?