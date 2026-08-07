GTA 6's Extended Version To Be Released On Netflix This Month, Know When And Where To Watch The Premiere
GTA 6 will be an open-world game with the first female protagonist in the Series, launching on PS5 and XBOX Series X|S on November 19.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has announced that a new extended look of the highly awaited title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI or GTA 6) will be released on August 27, 2026. The extended version will be first premiered on Netflix followed by on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel.
This announcement is special for gamers worldwide, as the latest addition in the GTA Series, GTA 6, comes 13 years after the debut of GTA V.
Moreover, the first trailer of GTA 6 was premiered in 2023, while the second trailer was released two years (2025) after, fueling the anticipation among gamers and GTA Series fans. All this was followed by the official cover art reveal in June 2026.
It is worth noting that this is the first time Rockstar Games has partnered with Netflix for an exclusive early premiere.
Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premieres on @netflix Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET.https://t.co/px5rI0eKh7 pic.twitter.com/IDZO55jY6K— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 6, 2026
GTA 6 Extended Look: When and Where to Watch?
According to Rockstar Games, the GTA VI: An Extended Look will be premiered on Netflix at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 28 (or 3 PM ET on August 27). It will be released six hours later at 6:30 AM IST on August 28 (or 9 PM ET on August 27) on Rockstar Games' official website and YouTube channel for free for all viewers.
What will this extended look showcase?
The GTA VI: An Extended Look will allow gamers to view details of the upcoming game "that will define the next era of entertainment." Although Rockstar Games and Netflix has not yet shared any details about the length of the extended look premiere, however, it is expected to provide detailed information about GTA VI's story, characters, and gameplay.
Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Coming to Netflix Thursday, August 27 at 12PM PT | 3PM ET. https://t.co/cxt9P7oYVf pic.twitter.com/rZuNbe4lr1— Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2026
Rockstar Games and Netflix partnership
The premiere of the extended look is first of its kind collaboration between Rockstar Games and Netflix. This partnership reflects how the streaming giant is extended itself into gaming. This is evident, as Netflix allows its users to play Rockstar Games' open-world action-adventure video games, Red Dead Redemption (RDR) and Undead Nightmare (RDR: UN). Along side this, it also users to play games such as Pictionary: Game Night, Boggle Party, Tetris Time Warp, and Lego Party, on their smart TVs.
GTA VI: Release Date
The Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on November 19, 2026, which will be available on PlayStation 5 and the XBOX Series X|S gaming consoles.