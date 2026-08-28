ETV Bharat / technology

GTA VI's Extended Look Finally Drops, Revealing New Features, Map, And Gameplay

Here are a few key takeaways that stood out the most in the GTA 6's gameplay reveal:

Notably, after the exclusive livestreaming of GTA VI's extended look on Netflix, the same was later uploaded to Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel as well. The extended gameplay is said to be captured entirely from in-game play on PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has finally released the extended look of its most-awaited title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). After nearly 13 years of waiting, fans of the GTA franchise worldwide have seen a 26-minute-long gameplay footage of the upcoming title, which was exclusively livestreamed on Netflix. The extended preview shows the game's two protagonists, Lucia (the GTA franchise's first female lead character) and Jason, in Vice City, a fictional setting based on Miami, Florida, in the United States (US). It showcases cutscenes along with gameplay mechanics, displaying the protagonists' range of chaotic activities in strikingly detailed visuals.

Two playable characters: Similar to its predecessor, GTA V, the latest upcoming addition, GTA 6 will have multiple playable characters. The new game will enable players to switch between two main characters, Lucia and Jason, at any time. In GTA 6, the duo are portrayed as a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple, driving around Vice City and taking part in various criminal activities. Their relationship can change over time, shaped by the player's choices, and their appearances can also be customised through a wide range of options.

Driving around Vice City: While driving, players are shown a minimap resembling a real GPS to help them guide around the city. The extended look includes a car chase in which the two characters try to escape the police, with players able to switch between Lucia and Jason to either drive or fire at pursuers. Elsewhere, players can also ride a fanboat through the Everglades, go kayaking, or jet ski across the Gulf.

A wide range of activities: Beyond crime and driving, the gameplay reveal shows the characters taking part in everyday activities such as parachuting, going clubbing, swimming with the dolphins, and working out at the gym. Several characters are also shown using phones to send text messages, while the footage includes small minigames built around eating and exercising.

More lifelike NPCs: Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) in GTA VI appear far more responsive and realistic than in earlier games in the GTA franchise. The extended look shows pedestrians dressed in yoga outfits and others riding scooters, while car chases in the footage are shown carefully avoiding hitting people on the street. One scene features Jason petting a dog in a hallway, giving players the option to either pet or scold the animal.

Several details, such as information on radio stations, in-game music playlists, and how player damage will work during shootouts, remain unknown.