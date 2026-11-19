ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Phenomenon: From Company Giving Paid Leave For Gaming To A Man Signing Uninterrupted Playing Contract With Family

Representational Image ( Image Credit: AP )

Hyderabad: After 13 years of anticipation, Rockstar Games has finally launched Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) today, November 19, 2026. The long-awaited return to Vice City has immediately transcended the gaming world to become a global cultural event. From a massive engineering milestone in Bengaluru to companies declaring official gaming holidays and fans paying and making odd contracts with their own families for uninterrupted playtime, the launch of GTA 6 has sparked some of the most unusual happenings of the year.

Bengaluru's big role in Vice City

Indian gamers have a special reason to feel proud today. Around 1,615 developers at Rockstar India's studio in Whitefield worked on the game, making it one of Rockstar Games' biggest studios in the world. The Bengaluru team helped build the game world, create assets and design the open-world setting. It also led work on Vice Beach, one of the main locations. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya praised the achievement today. He noted that the studio began as Dhruva Interactive, India's first game developer, set up in the city in 1995 and was bought by Rockstar Games in 2019. There is more local fun online. A free browser parody called Namma Benglooru has gone viral. It pokes fun at GTA-style chaos by placing players in Koramangala's heavy traffic, potholes, and auto-rickshaws. Paid 'Vice City vacations' Many firms expected work to slow down today, so they let staff play instead. In India, the electronics brand boAt offered an optional Vice City vacation day off. Chennai interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte gave a full paid leave to all employees, interns, and freelancers. Indian company Influish gave a paid day off to its 50 staff and set up PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles in its office, so nobody without a console at home missed out.