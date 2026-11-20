ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Breaks Records With $2.36bn In Sales: Report

Representational Image ( Image Credit: AP )

Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has sold 24.5 million copies from pre-orders and first-day sales, bringing in about $2.36 billion. According to an analytics firm, Sensor Tower, 75 per cent of the sales came from PlayStation, while the remaining 25 per cent came from XBOX. This makes the open-world action title the biggest entertainment launch ever. The official sales started yesterday, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, released after 13 years from its predecessor GTA V, which was launched in 2013.

Rockstar Games, the game's developer, and its parent company Take-Two have not shared official sales figures.

Screenshot of Sensor Tower's GTA 6 sales tracker (Image Credit: Sensor Tower) How were the figures worked out? Sensor Tower says its estimates come from email receipts data and other sources that follow millions of people every day. It also tracks public profiles on big gaming platforms, such as PlayStation and XBOX, where GTA 6 is sold. The firm also expects the game to be so popular that players will spend 10 per cent less time in other single-player games. More money to come