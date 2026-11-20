GTA 6 Breaks Records With $2.36bn In Sales: Report
GTA 6 has become the biggest entertainment launch in history, earning about $2.36 billion in its first day after a 13-year wait for fans.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has sold 24.5 million copies from pre-orders and first-day sales, bringing in about $2.36 billion. According to an analytics firm, Sensor Tower, 75 per cent of the sales came from PlayStation, while the remaining 25 per cent came from XBOX. This makes the open-world action title the biggest entertainment launch ever. The official sales started yesterday, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, released after 13 years from its predecessor GTA V, which was launched in 2013.
Rockstar Games, the game's developer, and its parent company Take-Two have not shared official sales figures.
How were the figures worked out?
Sensor Tower says its estimates come from email receipts data and other sources that follow millions of people every day. It also tracks public profiles on big gaming platforms, such as PlayStation and XBOX, where GTA 6 is sold.
The firm also expects the game to be so popular that players will spend 10 per cent less time in other single-player games.
🚨THIS is not a test. This is a revolution. GTA VI is about to go global. Read the full report: The Attention Heist: GTA VI's Impact On Consumer Engagement 👉 https://t.co/NH7VxJKni2 Our newest report uses our Video Game, Digital Advertising, and Mobile App Performance Insights to break down how other games and categories might be impacted by the largest game release of all time! And more importantly - WHO is playing. Beyond the mind-blowing pre-sale and revenue figures for the @rockstargames /@gamingtaketwo juggernaut, we analyzed previous high-profile game releases, audience exposure and overlap, ad spend milestones, and who's engaging in GTA-talk on sites like @Reddit, Inc. You want more numbers? We thought you might. Let's break down the average player: 🧑🏽🦱 72% Male, 57% under 35 📲 They are +29% more likely to use @Discord, +23% more likely to use @TikTok_US, and +21% more likely to use @Twitch. 🍟 They dig into food apps! 19.2% share of the GTA audience uses @DoorDash, while 16.5% use the @McDonalds app. ‼️ And so much more! Are you locked and loaded for Nov. 19th? This is the report you need to read before you settle in with your controller. @Sony @Microsoft @gtasix_ @GTAVI_Countdown @Dexerto @iGrandTheftAuto @Mr_Rebs_ @DanDawkins @charlieINTEL #GTAVI #GTA #VideoGameInsights #DigitalAdvertisingInsights #CompetitiveInsights #Videogames— Sensor Tower (formerly data.ai) (@SensorTower) November 17, 2026
More money to come
Rockstar Games is likely to earn far more in the years ahead. The New York-based studio has not yet said when the game will arrive on PC. It has also not given a date for its online multiplayer mode, which will let people team up and take on missions over the internet.
If GTA 5 is taken as a reference, multiplayer could add dozens of hours of play. It could also bring in plenty of extra income, as players spend real money on in-game homes, cars and other extras.
𝗚𝗧𝗔 𝗩𝗜 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 $𝟭𝗕 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲-𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆! 𝗕𝘂𝘁, 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 $𝟮𝗕 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵? Want to stay up-to-date with everything GTA pre-orders and revenue? Bookmark our live tracker, 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆, and be the first to know 👉 https://t.co/KYuDeLoa8q Thirteen long-awaited years later, @Rockstargames newest installment of the GTA franchise is set to release next week, but pre-orders have already set new records, taking the top spot from Cyberpunk 2077. #PS5 has shouldered the bulk of pre-orders accounting for roughly 75%, or about 7.7 million copies, while @XBOX currently sits just above 3M. What do we expect next? Even faster growth. Estimated pre-order daily revenue jumped 63% from November 8 to November 9, likely as players secured their copies so they could start downloading as soon as preloads opened. With preloads now live, we expect another big wave as more players get ready for launch. And with that massive jump in growth, a stretch goal of $2B before launch isn’t out of the question. Will it hit? Stay tuned, and be on the lookout for our full report dropping soon! #GTAVI #GrandTheftAuto #VideoGameInsights #DigitalIntelligence #Videogames— Sensor Tower (formerly data.ai) (@SensorTower) November 11, 2026
GTA 6
GTA 6 is the latest title in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise that is nearly 30 years old and it one of the most popular in gaming history, The games in the series poke fun at the American dream, with players taking on the role of career criminals.
This time the story is set in Leonida, a made-up state inspired by Florida. Players follow two new main characters, Lucia and her partner in crime and lover, Jason, who are small-time crooks.
The game is believed to have cost more than $1 billion to make, which would make it the most expensive video game ever.