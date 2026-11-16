GTA 6 Codes Claimed Stolen From Sealed Boxes, But Proof Remains Thin
Buyers claim digital codes in sealed GTA VI boxes are being stolen, but reports remain unproven while Rockstar Games and Sony stay silent.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Before the official launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), the most-awaited title of the Grand Theft Auto franchise on November 19, 2026, some buyers of the physical "code-in-box" copies claim that the codes have been stolen.
According to Push Square, an independent online video game news website, the codes in those boxes have already been used before even opening them.
Buyers claim that by pointing a strong flashlight at the side of the case, the printed code can be read through the cover, even with the plastic wrapping still in place.
Images circulated on the internet show that the code is printed on an unusual spot.
A popular Reddit comment made a joke of the issue. The user said they could not think of any object that would fit in the disc circle and block the code.
Most boxed games print the digital code in the manual, on a loose sheet of paper, or on the disc itself, even if that disc holds no data. However, the code seems to be printed on the cover itself, which is why some people say it can be seen.
So far, the reports appear to involve PlayStation 5 (PS5) copies. It is not yet clear whether XBOX Series X|S copies are also affected in the same way. XBOX buyers should stay alert until more details come out.
Does the trick really work?
People are divided. Some say they see nothing through a sealed box. While others think the poster packed inside blocks the view. A few claim that a light shone from the side makes the code readable.
A ResetEra user — one of the world's largest online video game forums — says the United States (US) copies have camouflage security around the code, while international copies with Pan European Game Information (PEGI) ratings do not.
This means the copies with camouflage security don't show the code, while the international copies do.
GamesRadar says both the US and international copies of GTA 6 do not showcase any code.
It is worth noting that all these claims do not have clear proof. For now, nothing is proven. Few people have complained about codes failing to work, so the problem may be a small fault limited to some European copies.
What should buyers do?
Until Rockstar Games or Sony speaks, treat the claims with great care. More details should emerge in the next few days, before the game launches on November 19.
Buyers should also be careful when buying a boxed copy. Most shops treat digital game sales as final, so a used code may not be refundable. If a person feels unsure, buying the game from the PlayStation Store or XBOX Store may be the safer choice. Digital stores let players download the title straight away and skip the risk of a tampered box.