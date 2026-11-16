ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Codes Claimed Stolen From Sealed Boxes, But Proof Remains Thin

Before the official launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), the most-awaited title of the Grand Theft Auto franchise on November 19, 2026, some buyers of the physical "code-in-box" copies claim that the codes have been stolen.

According to Push Square , an independent online video game news website, the codes in those boxes have already been used before even opening them.

Buyers claim that by pointing a strong flashlight at the side of the case, the printed code can be read through the cover, even with the plastic wrapping still in place.

Images circulated on the internet show that the code is printed on an unusual spot.

A popular Reddit comment made a joke of the issue. The user said they could not think of any object that would fit in the disc circle and block the code.

Most boxed games print the digital code in the manual, on a loose sheet of paper, or on the disc itself, even if that disc holds no data. However, the code seems to be printed on the cover itself, which is why some people say it can be seen.

So far, the reports appear to involve PlayStation 5 (PS5) copies. It is not yet clear whether XBOX Series X|S copies are also affected in the same way. XBOX buyers should stay alert until more details come out.

Does the trick really work?