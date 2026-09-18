ETV Bharat / technology

GTA 6 Soundtrack Album Now Available For Pre-Order Ahead Of November Launch

Rockstar Games says the Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will be launched on Novmeber 19, 2026, along with the game. ( Image Credit: Rockstar Games )

Rockstar Games has released three physical versions of the album, each at a different price point. The Limited Edition Vinyl is the most expensive, priced at $124.98. A regular vinyl edition is available for $49.98, while the CD version is the cheapest option at $19.98. All three versions can be pre-ordered through the official Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album website.

Although GTA 6 will not be sold on disc, fans wanting the game's music in physical form can now pre-order the album on CD and vinyl. It will also be available to pre-save on streaming platforms.

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games has opened pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, a physical music release featuring tracks from the highly anticipated video game. The album will be launched on November 19, 2026, the same day as the game itself.

What's on the album?

The album will feature 34 original tracks, representing only a small selection of the game's full soundtrack, which spans multiple music genres. Rockstar Games has not yet released the complete track list, though further details are expected soon.

Six singles from the album have already been released and are currently available on all major music streaming platforms. These include "That's It" by Yung Lean, featuring Future and Metro Boomin, "RHYNO" by Travis Scott, and "Sexy Magic", a collaboration between CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Etienne de Crécy.

Other released tracks include "Last Thing You Need" by Morgan Wallen and "Macacoa 2000" by Rauw Alejandro. One surprise addition is "Bright Lights, Big City" by veteran Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, which has drawn attention from fans. Some artists had previously shared cryptic posts on social media, which are now believed to have hinted at their involvement in the soundtrack.

When to expect the full release?

While vinyl pre-orders are already live on the official website, the complete track list has not yet been confirmed. With the album now officially announced, further details, including the full list of songs, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Both the game and its accompanying album are set to release together on November 19, giving fans the chance to own the soundtrack in physical form alongside the long-awaited launch of GTA 6.