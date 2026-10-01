ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk's Grokipedia Gets A Newly Refreshed Design

Hyderabad: Grokipedia, SpaceXAI's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered rival to Wikipedia, has received a fresh design update after recently starting to incorporate edits again. The changes form part of a new v0.3 update, which includes a new logo along with redesigns of the homepage and live edits page.

The new featured articles section uses digital representations of books that users can spin around to view. The most-read section follows a similar book-themed design, showing a horizontally scrolling shelf of book spines representing popular articles.

Previously, Grokipedia's homepage consisted of little more than a logo and a search bar. The updated version now includes a list of featured articles, a section showing the most-read articles, and a tracker displaying the latest edits made on the platform.

Screenshot of the updated Grokipedia homepage (Image Credit: Grokipedia)

The live edits page has also been redesigned, making it easier for users to view a larger number of recent changes at once.

Smaller changes to article pages

Individual article pages have also received a few design tweaks. The tables displaying key facts at the top of each article now have a cleaner, more polished layout, and the spacing between lines of text has been reduced. Beyond these changes, the overall content and structure of articles appear largely unchanged.

A return after months of inactivity

Grokipedia first launched as version 0.1 in late October 2025, featuring AI-generated versions of Wikipedia pages. A further update, version 0.2, followed about a month later.

Grokipedia first launched as version 0.1 in late October 2025. (Image Credit: X/benjitaylor)

However, earlier this year, the platform appeared to stop receiving updates altogether. In August, legal analysis outlet Lawfare reported that, as far as it could determine, no entry on Grokipedia had changed in more than three months.

With these latest design updates and the return of regular edits, it appears SpaceXAI has removed its interest in developing the platform. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the changes.