Elon Musk's Grokipedia Gets A Newly Refreshed Design
SpaceXAI has updated Grokipedia with a new logo, redesigned homepage, and improved article pages, following months of inactivity on the AI-powered platform.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Grokipedia, SpaceXAI's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered rival to Wikipedia, has received a fresh design update after recently starting to incorporate edits again. The changes form part of a new v0.3 update, which includes a new logo along with redesigns of the homepage and live edits page.
SpaceXAI's head of design, Benji Taylor, described the update as a "newly refreshed Grokipedia."
Introducing the newly refreshed Grokipedia. https://t.co/l0IqMax9Wu— Benji Taylor (@benjitaylor) September 30, 2026
What has changed?
Previously, Grokipedia's homepage consisted of little more than a logo and a search bar. The updated version now includes a list of featured articles, a section showing the most-read articles, and a tracker displaying the latest edits made on the platform.
The new featured articles section uses digital representations of books that users can spin around to view. The most-read section follows a similar book-themed design, showing a horizontally scrolling shelf of book spines representing popular articles.
The live edits page has also been redesigned, making it easier for users to view a larger number of recent changes at once.
Smaller changes to article pages
Individual article pages have also received a few design tweaks. The tables displaying key facts at the top of each article now have a cleaner, more polished layout, and the spacing between lines of text has been reduced. Beyond these changes, the overall content and structure of articles appear largely unchanged.
A return after months of inactivity
Grokipedia first launched as version 0.1 in late October 2025, featuring AI-generated versions of Wikipedia pages. A further update, version 0.2, followed about a month later.
However, earlier this year, the platform appeared to stop receiving updates altogether. In August, legal analysis outlet Lawfare reported that, as far as it could determine, no entry on Grokipedia had changed in more than three months.
With these latest design updates and the return of regular edits, it appears SpaceXAI has removed its interest in developing the platform. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the changes.