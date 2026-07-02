ETV Bharat / technology

Grieving South Koreans Seek Comfort In AI Videos Of Deceased Loved Ones

Lee Geon Hui looks at a computer screen as a video clip shows a digital likeness of his late grandfather speaking at Seoul-based tech firm Vaice, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2026. ( AP )

Seoul: When he wanted to give a gift to his father who sacrificed much to raise him as a single parent, Lee Geon Hui settled on an unusual idea: an AI-animated video message from his late grandfather, whom his father misses dearly.

Lee wrote a message and hired the Seoul-based tech company Vaice in December to make a short video clip showing a digital likeness of his grandfather delivering it. The virtual character called his father "my most precious son," and apologized for making him help with farm work when he was a child and for opposing his son's decision to become a hairstylist.

Lee Geon Hui speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at a conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP)

"My father said he wouldn't watch the video. But then he did, and he shed tears. So I felt rewarded," Lee, a 28-year-old office worker, said in a recent interview. "I wrote the script ... as it was what I actually wanted to tell my father."

A growing number of digitally-savvy South Koreans are experimenting with AI's ability to produce video recreations of the dead: a number of startups offering videos featuring AI-produced recreations of loved ones, while TV shows have featured AI versions of dead pop stars and actors.

This emerging industry is causing both hopes and worries. Some say the practice can comfort grieving people, but others say it raises thorny ethical, psychological and legal questions.

"It's a double-edged sword, as it deals with human emotions," said Yong Man Ro, an AI expert at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. "As AI technologies become part of people's lives, they can also bring about cultural experiences and shocks that we have never experienced."

Many clients want AI versions of their late parents

Vaice's CEO, Jeongu Won, said his company serves about 300 customers a month, mainly people in their 40s or 50s who want videos of their late parents. Others request videos of late grandparents as gifts for their own parents.

Vaice's CEO, Jeongu Won, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP)

Won said his company needs a few photos and short voice samples of the deceased to make a likeness. A basic three-to-five-minute video costs 600,000 won ($390), he said.

Many customers play those AI videos when their family members get together for memorial rituals for their loved ones or major Korean holidays, said Won, adding that his clients typically write scripts. Won said most customers add the words "I love you," and some reference regrets over unresolved conflicts with their late parents and hopes to overcome them.

Lee's grandfather died unexpectedly in a car accident before he was born, and Lee said he felt his father regretted he wasn't able to show his grandfather that he was doing well as a hairstylist and that he has a son.

"I don't know much about my grandfather. But when I saw tears running down my father's face, I felt a bit emotional as I realized my father still misses him," Lee said.