Vietnam's Electric Cab Service Enters India With 1,000 VinFast EV Fleet: Could It Disrupt Ola, Uber, Rapido?
Green SM has launched its fully electric ride-hailing service, Green SM Limo, in New Delhi, marking the company's entry into India.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Green SM, a Vietnamese mobility service provider owned by VinGroup, the parent company of the Vietnamese automaker VinFast, has launched its fully electric taxi service, Green SM Limo, in India. The introduction of this service marks the company’s first entry into the Indian market. Notably, India becomes Green SM’s fifth international market, following Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
The launch event took place in Delhi in the presence of Manjinder Singh Sirsa - Minister for Environment (Delhi), Rao Narbir Singh - Minister for Industries & Commerce (Haryana), Dr Virinder Sharma – Vice President, Commission for Air Quality Management, along with representatives from Indian government agencies, and the Embassy of Vietnam in India.
A meaningful World Environment Day milestone for Green SM in India.— VinFast (@VinFastofficial) June 5, 2026
Fleet-led EV adoption can make electric mobility visible, practical, and accessible through daily rides. Delhi-NCR is an important market to show how cleaner urban transportation can scale.$VFS #VinFast… https://t.co/1qw43CT39h
Notably, it is not the first time a fully-electric taxi service has emerged in India. BluSmart, a Gurugram (Haryana)-based ride-hailing startup launched in January 2019, initially operated in Delhi-NCR before expanding to Bengaluru and Mumbai. However, BluSmart shut down its operations in mid-April 2025 due to financial instability, leadership exits, and regulatory probes.
How will Green SM Limo operate in India
Green SM Limo is currently live in Delhi, the service will initially operate in key parts of the Delhi-NCR region before further expanding across the country. The service runs on the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater fully electric SUV specifically built for premium passenger transport.
Green SM mentions that the vehicle's spacious cabin, zero carbon emissions, and smooth ride make it suited for daily commutes, airport transfers, family travel, and business trips alike.
To offer a premium in-ride experience, the Vietnamese mobility service provider claims to stock each vehicle with drinking water, wet tissues, and essential amenities. Moreover, these vehicles will be integrated with the Secure-to-Safe safety system, comprising interior and exterior cameras, AI-powered monitoring technology, and emergency support buttons for both drivers and passengers.
Green SM Limo’s Green Drivers
Green SM Limo refers to its fleet drivers as Green Drivers. The company says that its drivers undergo professional training in electric vehicle operations, road safety, and customer service. To make rides “feel more comfortable, secure, and memorable,” Green SM offers a "Ride 5 Star" service commitment, which ensures vehicle quality, safety standards, driver professionalism, and overall passenger experience.
On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, flagged off Vietnam’s Green SM EV taxi service in Delhi-NCR.— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 5, 2026
Starting with 1,000 EVs today, the company plans to expand its fleet to 10,000 electric vehicles across Delhi-NCR within the next year. Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Smt. Rekha Gupta… pic.twitter.com/q0cScSjt2B
Green SM Limo: Booking and Launch Offers
Customers can book rides via the Green SM app, available on the App Store and Google Play. They can also avail the taxi service through the company’s hotline number (92-2885-3333 - Customer hotline, 92-2883-2929 - Driver Hotline), or by hailing a vehicle directly in Green SM operating zones.
As part of the launch offer, Green SM is providing a 50 per cent discount of up to Rs 250 on app bookings from June 5 to June 11, 2026.
Along with this, Green SM also announced five new local partners from the mobility, travel, technology, and services sectors joining its Green Alliance Frontier — a global platform designed to connect green-focused businesses and foster cross-market collaboration.
आज 'विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस' के अवसर पर माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती @gupta_rekha जी के नेतृत्व में, परिवहन मंत्री श्री @drpankajbjp जी और भारत में वियतनाम के पूर्व राजदूत व VinGroup के CEO श्री फैम सैन चाऊ जी के साथ वियतनाम की 'विनफास्ट' कंपनी की Green SM ईवी-बेस्ड टैक्सी सर्विस को… pic.twitter.com/syCQuE6y14— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 5, 2026
How Green SM Limo could disrupt Ola, Uber, Rapido in India
Green SM Limo is set to emerge as a formidable rival to existing ride-hailing services such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, and others. A key differentiator is that the company operates its own dedicated fleet of fully electric cabs — unlike Ola and Uber, which function as aggregator platforms and do not own their vehicles outright. This gives Green SM complete control over its operations, eliminating concerns around mileage limits and lease restrictions. It also allows for custom modifications and brand customisations, as evidenced by the company's promise to stock each vehicle with drinking water, wet tissues, and essential amenities.
Secondly, Green SM's all-electric fleet positions it well amid the ongoing fuel price crisis triggered by the 2026 US-Israel-Iran conflict. The war has disrupted global oil supply chains, driving up fuel costs at a time when most ride-hailing taxis — whether four-wheelers or two-wheelers — continue to run on petrol or diesel.
In Delhi, the cost to charge an electric vehicle ranges from Rs 4.5 to Rs 25 per unit (kWh), depending on whether it is charged at home or at a public DC fast charger. Petrol prices, by contrast, currently stand at Rs 102.12 per litre in the capital. According to the Times of India, an EV costs between Rs 1 and Rs 1.5 per km to run, while a small petrol car costs between Rs 7 and Rs 8 per km. The economic case for electric mobility is, therefore, compelling.
The strain on fuel-dependent gig workers has also spilt into industrial action. In May 2026, following a nationwide petrol and diesel price hike of approximately Rs 3 per litre, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) called a five-hour nationwide strike on 16 May, urging the government to increase per-kilometre service rates for drivers. For Green SM, which bears none of these fuel-related operating costs, the timing of its India entry could not be more opportune.
As the Vietnamese mobility service provider operates its own fleet, it requires salaried drivers to operate the cabs. The company offers professional training in electric vehicle operations, road safety, and customer service — producing well-trained, safety-conscious drivers while also generating stable employment. Multiple reports, including those citing company hiring announcements, indicate that drivers can earn up to Rs 40,000 per month. However, it is worth noting that Green SM offers a fixed salary only for the first two months, after which compensation shifts to a commission-based model tied to revenue generation.
In February 2026, Ola, Uber, and Rapido drivers staged a nationwide strike dubbed "All India Breakdown," demanding that the government enforce minimum base fares for app-based ride services — a demand that remains unresolved. Green SM's salaried model, by contrast, offers drivers a degree of income predictability that the aggregator model has consistently failed to provide.