ETV Bharat / technology

Vietnam's Electric Cab Service Enters India With 1,000 VinFast EV Fleet: Could It Disrupt Ola, Uber, Rapido?

Green SM Limo taxi service hits Indian roads. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Green SM, a Vietnamese mobility service provider owned by VinGroup, the parent company of the Vietnamese automaker VinFast, has launched its fully electric taxi service, Green SM Limo, in India. The introduction of this service marks the company’s first entry into the Indian market. Notably, India becomes Green SM’s fifth international market, following Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The launch event took place in Delhi in the presence of Manjinder Singh Sirsa - Minister for Environment (Delhi), Rao Narbir Singh - Minister for Industries & Commerce (Haryana), Dr Virinder Sharma – Vice President, Commission for Air Quality Management, along with representatives from Indian government agencies, and the Embassy of Vietnam in India. Notably, it is not the first time a fully-electric taxi service has emerged in India. BluSmart, a Gurugram (Haryana)-based ride-hailing startup launched in January 2019, initially operated in Delhi-NCR before expanding to Bengaluru and Mumbai. However, BluSmart shut down its operations in mid-April 2025 due to financial instability, leadership exits, and regulatory probes. How will Green SM Limo operate in India Green SM Limo is currently live in Delhi, the service will initially operate in key parts of the Delhi-NCR region before further expanding across the country. The service runs on the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater fully electric SUV specifically built for premium passenger transport. Green SM mentions that the vehicle's spacious cabin, zero carbon emissions, and smooth ride make it suited for daily commutes, airport transfers, family travel, and business trips alike. Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of GSM (third from right); Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Minister for Industries, Environment & Commerce (fourth from right); representatives from Indian government agencies, the Embassy of Vietnam in India, and distinguished guests with the Green SM Limo at the event. (Image Credit: Green SM) To offer a premium in-ride experience, the Vietnamese mobility service provider claims to stock each vehicle with drinking water, wet tissues, and essential amenities. Moreover, these vehicles will be integrated with the Secure-to-Safe safety system, comprising interior and exterior cameras, AI-powered monitoring technology, and emergency support buttons for both drivers and passengers. Green SM Limo’s Green Drivers