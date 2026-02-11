ETV Bharat / technology

Green Ammonia Engine Is A Heavyweight Champion: Fuel Expert

By S Sivakumar

Chennai: A 'smoke-free engine', not an engine-free future, is the need of the hour, say fuel experts, and the green ammonia engine will fill that niche. Touted to be a 'heavyweight champion', it can run non-stop for over 1,000 km.

Engines, which were once smoky and noisy, have undergone various modifications considering climate change, and the green ammonia engine will be added to the list. Ammonia has been used in fertilisers and cleaning products for many years. But green ammonia is a chemical compound formed by combining nitrogen and hydrogen.

Since the hydrogen used in it is derived from wind or solar energy, there are zero carbon emissions in its production and use. Therefore, it is a type of clean fuel produced using renewable energy. ETV Bharat spoke to Valavan Amuthan, an international public transport and alternative fuel expert, on various aspects of the green ammonia engine.

Chart showing only steam being emitted instead of smoke and carbon. (ETV Bharat)

How does a Green Ammonia Engine Function?

Amuthan said since ammonia does not readily self-ignite, the green ammonia engine operates in the 'spark ignition' mode. It uses the 'compression ignition' with a mixture of diesel or hydrogen as the initial ignition. In this engine, vehicles are powered by ammonia fuel instead of diesel. "When a green ammonia engine is operated, only nitrogen and water vapour are emitted through the tailpipe of the vehicle instead of smoke and carbon dioxide (Co2). In short, the piston, crankshaft, valve train, etc., all work as before. But the fuel concept is new in the green ammonia engine," he added.

Is the Engine safe?

He said, although there are dangers in petrol, diesel and CNG-run vehicles, we are using them safely. "We must handle the green ammonia engine by properly following the sensor, auto cut-off, ventilation design, transparent regulations, public safety training and trained drivers," he added.