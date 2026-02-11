Green Ammonia Engine Is A Heavyweight Champion: Fuel Expert
International public transport and alternative fuel expert Valavan Amuthan said this type of engine operates in the 'spark ignition' mode and uses ammonia as fuel.
February 11, 2026
By S Sivakumar
Chennai: A 'smoke-free engine', not an engine-free future, is the need of the hour, say fuel experts, and the green ammonia engine will fill that niche. Touted to be a 'heavyweight champion', it can run non-stop for over 1,000 km.
Engines, which were once smoky and noisy, have undergone various modifications considering climate change, and the green ammonia engine will be added to the list. Ammonia has been used in fertilisers and cleaning products for many years. But green ammonia is a chemical compound formed by combining nitrogen and hydrogen.
Since the hydrogen used in it is derived from wind or solar energy, there are zero carbon emissions in its production and use. Therefore, it is a type of clean fuel produced using renewable energy. ETV Bharat spoke to Valavan Amuthan, an international public transport and alternative fuel expert, on various aspects of the green ammonia engine.
How does a Green Ammonia Engine Function?
Amuthan said since ammonia does not readily self-ignite, the green ammonia engine operates in the 'spark ignition' mode. It uses the 'compression ignition' with a mixture of diesel or hydrogen as the initial ignition. In this engine, vehicles are powered by ammonia fuel instead of diesel. "When a green ammonia engine is operated, only nitrogen and water vapour are emitted through the tailpipe of the vehicle instead of smoke and carbon dioxide (Co2). In short, the piston, crankshaft, valve train, etc., all work as before. But the fuel concept is new in the green ammonia engine," he added.
Is the Engine safe?
He said, although there are dangers in petrol, diesel and CNG-run vehicles, we are using them safely. "We must handle the green ammonia engine by properly following the sensor, auto cut-off, ventilation design, transparent regulations, public safety training and trained drivers," he added.
Will the Engine Compete with EVs?
An electric vehicle (EV) is like a lightweight champion, while the green ammonia engine is like a heavyweight champion. This engine is capable of running for 24 hours and has the ability to run non-stop for over 1,000 km. "Relatively speaking, an electric vehicle is not yet ready to do this. And with ammonia sensing, leak detection, and AI-based combustion control, this engine has the potential to become not only a mechanical but also a digital combustion unit. An electric vehicle is also a competitor. But where electricity runs, green ammonia does not need it, and where there is green ammonia, electricity does not need it," he added.
Will the Engine be Welcomed in India?
Amuthan sounded affirmative. "We have solar energy and wind energy. Also, we have many ports for export. India has all the basic infrastructure for the production of green ammonia. It is also being used as an alternative fuel in maritime transport, rail and air transport in western countries like Japan, Australia, China, South Korea, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland," he said.
What are the benefits?
He said green ammonia engines can be used in government buses, port vehicles, and train generators. However, it will take some time before green ammonia engines can be used in two-wheelers and cars. "Using green ammonia will provide a single solution to the three problems of rural production, urban use, and reduction in petroleum imports. Furthermore, the green ammonia engine will clean the city air, reduce fuel import costs, and control public transportation costs. All of this together will change the money, health, and life of the common man," he added.
Will the Engine be Recognised under the Motor Vehicles Act?
Amuthan believes the law does not prohibit fuel, but only prohibits risk. "The green ammonia engine has safety, emissions, and vehicle structure. If this is proven, the law will not be a barrier but a guide. India has not closed the door to this. It is just in the process of introduction," he added.
He said that although the engine will not be implemented in all vehicles tomorrow, it will be a major milestone in the race to reduce carbon in the heavy-duty world.
