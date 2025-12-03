ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Withdraws Mandatory Sanchar Saathi Pre-Installation After Backlash

An Indian government-run cybersecurity app "Sanchar Saathi" is seen on a mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday withdrew its earlier order that made pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app mandatory for mobile manufacturers after backlash over privacy concerns.

"Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," read an official statement from the Ministry of Communications.

An earlier directive had triggered concerns among users and smartphone makers, with Apple, according to a Reuters report, resisting the mandatory installation.

Officials said the decision was taken in view of the app's "rapidly growing voluntary adoption" and to ensure that installation remains a matter of user choice.