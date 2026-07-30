ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Strengthens Rules To Curb AI Deepfakes; Over 11.37 Lakh Attend Cyber Security Workshops

New Delhi: The Central government has implemented legal safeguards, platform accountability and user protection measures to counter AI‑generated deep fakes, an official statement said on Thursday. The government has approved 13 responsible AI projects for deepfake detection and conducted 6,650 cyber security awareness workshops that reached more than 11.37 lakh people, MoS, Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada said in Lok Sabha.

Participants include school or college students, teachers, law enforcement, government personnel, and the general public. The workshops are part of a project on ‘Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA)’ for generating human resources in Information Security and creating general awareness on various aspects of cyber hygiene & cyber security among the masses.

The Safe & Trusted AI pillar of the IndiaAI Mission aims to promote the responsible development, deployment and adoption of AI through indigenous governance frameworks, standards, tools and evaluation mechanisms. Key initiatives related to deepfake detection include Saakshya, a multi-agent framework developed by IIT Jodhpur & IIT Madras for deep fake detection. Further, AI Vishleshak for improving Audio-Visual forgery detection system and IIT Kharagpur’s project on Real-Time Voice Deepfake Detection System Awareness campaigns are among other major initiatives.