Govt Strengthens Rules To Curb AI Deepfakes; Over 11.37 Lakh Attend Cyber Security Workshops
Govt implements legal safeguards against AI deepfakes, approves 13 detection projects, runs 6,650 cyber awareness workshops, and amends IT Rules 2021 for labelling AI content.
By IANS
Published : July 30, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government has implemented legal safeguards, platform accountability and user protection measures to counter AI‑generated deep fakes, an official statement said on Thursday. The government has approved 13 responsible AI projects for deepfake detection and conducted 6,650 cyber security awareness workshops that reached more than 11.37 lakh people, MoS, Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada said in Lok Sabha.
Participants include school or college students, teachers, law enforcement, government personnel, and the general public. The workshops are part of a project on ‘Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA)’ for generating human resources in Information Security and creating general awareness on various aspects of cyber hygiene & cyber security among the masses.
The Safe & Trusted AI pillar of the IndiaAI Mission aims to promote the responsible development, deployment and adoption of AI through indigenous governance frameworks, standards, tools and evaluation mechanisms. Key initiatives related to deepfake detection include Saakshya, a multi-agent framework developed by IIT Jodhpur & IIT Madras for deep fake detection. Further, AI Vishleshak for improving Audio-Visual forgery detection system and IIT Kharagpur’s project on Real-Time Voice Deepfake Detection System Awareness campaigns are among other major initiatives.
Multilingual awareness material in the form of handbooks, short videos, posters, brochures, cartoon stories for children, etc. is published and disseminated through print, electronic and social media. CERT-In also regularly issues guidelines on AI-related threats and countermeasures, including deepfake; shares safety and security tips and awareness posters, info-graphics and videos on its official websites and social media handles.
The Government strengthened the regulatory framework by amending the IT Rules, 2021 in February, 2026 to address harms arising from synthetically generated information (SGI), including deepfakes and AI-generated content. Intermediaries are required to ensure clear labelling and traceable metadata for permissible AI-generated content, so that users can easily identify synthetically generated material and prevent deception or misuse.