ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Sets Up Committee For Expert Advisory Support To India's AI Governance Architecture

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted an advisory body to provide specialised technical, policy, and strategic expertise to support the functioning of the recently constituted AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG).

As an advisory body for the AIGEG -- the Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC) will provide it expert inputs necessary to make well-informed decisions on policy design, regulatory measures and India's engagements in AI governance across global forums, an official release said.

The TPEC, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, brings together a carefully selected group of experts spanning academic research, the technology industry and digital policy.

The AI Governance Guidelines task the committee with ensuring that the AIGEG's governance deliberations are supported by a contemporary and nuanced understanding of technological developments, policy approaches, regulatory design and global practices, while remaining responsive to India's unique social, economic and strategic context.