ETV Bharat / technology

Govt, Meta Team Up To Launch Public Interest Microdrama Series On Scam Awareness

FILE - A Meta logo is shown on a video screen at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., April 29, 2025. ( Image Credit: AP )

New Delhi: The government, in partnership with Meta, on Thursday announced the launch of a public-interest microdrama series on online scam awareness, which will premiere on Instagram and soon on Waves OTT.

The series covers some of the most common frauds, including fake job offers, investment frauds and 'digital arrest' scams. It stresses reporting suspicious behaviour and urges viewers to call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 if they are defrauded.

"In partnership with Meta, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Prasar Bharati, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) today announced the launch of India's first government-led public interest microdrama series on online scams that will premiere on Instagram and soon on Waves OTT," a Meta release said.

Building on Meta's flagship anti-scam campaign 'Scam se Bacho' to combat digital frauds through awareness films, creator-driven content and educational initiatives, the latest initiative expands these efforts and reinforces the importance of tackling online scams through a whole-of-society approach by bringing together government agencies, creators and industry partners.

Waves OTT will continue to leverage the growing popularity of microdramas and innovative storytelling formats to make important public interest information and edutainment more accessible and relatable, the release said.

Sanjay C Purao, Executive Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), noted that financial fraud continues to evolve rapidly, making awareness and timely information critical for investor protection.

"By using an emerging content format like microdramas, this collaboration will help people understand complex fraud patterns and encourage them to verify information before making financial decisions. We believe public awareness initiatives such as 'Scam Se Bacho' play an important role in building financially aware and empowered citizens," Purao said.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi pointed to India's creator economy, which is witnessing remarkable growth, with new storytelling formats opening up opportunities for creators across the country.

"This partnership brings together government, industry and creators to demonstrate how compelling storytelling can educate, inform and empower citizens, while strengthening India's leadership in the evolving digital content landscape," Dwivedi said.