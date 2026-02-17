Govt Discussing Age Restrictions With Social Media Platforms: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw At AI Summit
On complaints about long queues and logistics at the Summit, the minister said there has been a huge response and registrations crossed 3 lakh already.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: India is discussing age-based restrictions with social media companies, following Australia's move to ban under-16s from popular platforms, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.
"Right now we are in a conversation regarding deepfakes, regarding age-based restrictions with the various social media platforms and... what is the right way to go about this," Vaishnaw told reporters at the AI Impact Summit.
The problem of deepfakes is growing rapidly and requires stronger regulation to protect children and society at large, Vaishnaw said, adding that the government has begun consultations with the industry on additional safeguards beyond those already in place.
He said discussions are underway with social media platforms on tackling deepfakes and age-based restrictions, to determine the most appropriate way forward on the issue. The minister said any company -- be it Netflix, YouTube, Meta, or X -- must abide by the legal framework and the Constitution of India.
"I think we need much stronger regulation on deepfakes. It is a problem growing day by day. Certainly, there is a need for protecting our children and our society from these harms... we have initiated a dialogue with industry on what kind of regulation will be needed beyond what we already have," the minister said.
The parliamentary committee, too, has studied the issue in depth, he said. "We need much stronger regulations on deepfakes and we must definitely create that consensus within Parliament for creating those significantly stronger restriction on deepfakes so society can be protected from these harms," the Minister said at a briefing during the AI Summit.
He pointed out that many countries have accepted the need for age-based restrictions. "...this is something that has been accepted by many countries, that age-based regulation has to be there. It was part of our DPDP... when we created this age-based differentiation on the content which is accessible to students and to young people. So that time itself, we took that forward-looking step," he said.
'Sovereign AI models Available At Summit'
Vaishnaw said that sovereign AI models have been made available at the AI Impact Summit and the government is planning huge infrastructure to make them available widely for everyone.
The minister said sovereign models have withstood all parameters at par with global big AI models.
"Sovereign models have been launched here. You can go and see how they stand on the global parameters. In the coming time, AI Mission 2.0, there will be a need to prepare a large infrastructure for sovereign models. This will bring India's availability to a new level," Vaishnaw said, according to PTI.
Twelve (12) organisations and consortia, including startups, industry players and academic institutions, including Sarvam AI, Soket AI, Gnani AI, Gan AI, Avatar AI, IIT Bombay Consortium (BharatGen), GenLoop, Zentieq, Intellihealth, Shodh AI, Fractal Analytics Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Maker's Lab, have been selected for developing large and small language models based on Indian datasets.
Large AI models have been commercially rolled out by global players like ChatGPT of OpenAI, Google's Gemini, etc. The minister said investors are also bullish on India and have finalised investment of over Rs 20,000 crore, which will materialise over the next 1-2 years.
On people complaining about long queues and other logistics issue, the minister said there has been a huge response to the summit and registrations crossed 3 lakh already. "There is a very strong response. More than 3 lakh people have registered. All sessions are overflowing. There is a response about AI Summit among all the people. There is a lot of excitement," Vaishnaw added.
