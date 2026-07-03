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Government To Summon META Over Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse

Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw directs MeitY officials to summon META over Instagram advertisements that allegedly prompt child sexual abuse content.

META INSTAGRAM ADS
Representational Image (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directs the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material, according to sources.

This move comes amid a BBC report which tells the advertising system of Instagram allows advertisers to promote content linked with child sexual abuse, which has raised concerns.

The response from META is still awaited.

More details to follow....

Also Read: After WhatsApp, IT Ministry Sends Notice To Telegram, Signal Over Username Feature

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INSTA ADS PROMOTES CHILD ABUSE
ASHWINI VAISHNAW
MEITY DIRECTIVE
META
META INSTAGRAM ADS

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