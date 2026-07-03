ETV Bharat / technology

Government To Summon META Over Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse

Hyderabad: The Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directs the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material, according to sources.

This move comes amid a BBC report which tells the advertising system of Instagram allows advertisers to promote content linked with child sexual abuse, which has raised concerns.