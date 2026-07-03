Government To Summon META Over Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse
Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw directs MeitY officials to summon META over Instagram advertisements that allegedly prompt child sexual abuse content.
Representational Image (AFP)
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directs the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material, according to sources.
This move comes amid a BBC report which tells the advertising system of Instagram allows advertisers to promote content linked with child sexual abuse, which has raised concerns.
The response from META is still awaited.
More details to follow....