Govt's SIM Binding Directive On App-Based Messaging Platforms 'Ultra Vires': Tech Industry Body BIF

New Delhi: Broadband India Forum, an industry body that represents major tech firms like Meta, Google, and others, has questioned the legal validity of the government's SIM binding mandate, citing a senior counsel's opinion that termed the direction as "ultra vires the parent legislation" and "unconstitutional".

In a letter dated February 23 to the Department of Telecom (DoT) secretary Amit Agrawal, BIF highlighted the legal opinion which concluded that the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025, and recent directives regarding 'SIM binding' exceed the authority granted by the parent Telecommunications Act of 2023.

The matter pertains to a direction issued by the central government in November that will ensure app-based communication services, the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, are continuously linked to a user's active SIM card.

In fact, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, earlier this week, in a briefing, made it clear that the decision on SIM-binding rules will not change. There are some issues that are national security issues, and on national security issues, there can be no compromise, the minister asserted.

BIF, in its letter to DoT, said: "We respectfully submit that while the intended objective of these amended rules and respective directions is well understood and appreciated, any such regulatory intervention must adhere to the principles of due process and proportionality and must be within the statutory ambit of the governing legislation, that is, The Telecommunication Act, 2023."

The industry body said that the legal opinion provided to it by a senior counsel has concluded that the amendment rules and the consequential directions are "ultra vires the parent legislation and are also unconstitutional".

It further said that as per the legal opinion, by introducing and regulating Telecommunication Identifier User Entity or TIUE, which are non-authorised entities, the Amendment Rules materially alter the class of persons subject to telecom regulation and extend the statutory scope of the Act, by way of delegated legislation (Amendment Rules).

"In particular, permitting TIUEs to 'use' telecommunication identifiers misinterprets the objective of the Act, which confines lawful allocation and use of such identifiers to authorised entities only," it said.

According to the opinion, the amendment rules and the consequential directions also create regulatory convergence without statutory harmonisation, BIF said. This also conflicts with an existing and robust parallel legal regime, including the Information Technology Act, sectoral financial regulations, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, it argued.

Extending telecom rule-making to digital platforms through delegated legislation risks duplication, jurisdictional conflict, and inconsistent compliance burdens across sectors, the BIF letter said, summarising the crux of the legal opinion.