ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Proposes Tougher CAFE-III Fuel Efficiency Norms For Passenger Vehicles From April 2027

New Delhi: The government has proposed tighter fuel efficiency standards for passenger vehicles under the third phase of the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) regulations, including stricter carbon dioxide emission targets, incentives for cleaner technologies, and a market-based compliance mechanism.

The Union Power Ministry on Thursday released draft CAFE-III norms for stakeholder consultation, proposing the new norms to take effect from April 1, 2027, after the current CAFE-II regime expires on March 31, 2027. These will remain in force for five years. Compliance would be assessed over two blocks -- an initial three-year period followed by a two-year period.

The proposed regulations would apply to M1 category passenger vehicles having not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat, that are manufactured or imported for sale in India during the 2027-28 to 2031-32 period.

The draft proposes progressively tighter fleet-average fuel consumption targets, reducing the benchmark from 3.996 litres per 100 km (94.76 grams of carbon dioxide per km) in 2027-28 to 3.3273 litres per 100 km (78.90 grams of CO2 per km) by 2031-32.

The phased approach is intended to provide automakers with greater regulatory certainty while allowing time to develop and introduce more fuel-efficient models.

For the first time, the proposal introduces Carbon Neutrality Factors (CNFs), allowing specified reductions in declared tailpipe CO2 emissions for vehicles using ethanol, biofuels and Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG). An 8 per cent CNF has been proposed for current ethanol blending levels, while reductions for CBG and other biofuels would be linked to prevailing blending levels.