Government Proposes Emergency Braking In All Cars From October 2032
MoRTH has proposed mandating AEBS in all passenger cars, starting with new models from October 2030 and, for all models, by October 2032.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Centre has proposed making the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) compulsory in passenger cars. It would apply to new models from October 2030 and to all models from October 2032.
The proposal is part of a draft change to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) published it in the Gazette on Wednesday, October 21. The ministry will consider objections and suggestions received within 30 days of the notice going public.
What is AEBS and how does it work?
AEBS uses radar or cameras to watch the road ahead. If it senses a likely crash with a vehicle or an obstacle, it first warns the driver. If the driver does not react, the system brakes on its own. This can avoid the crash or make it less serious.
Timeline for cars
From October 1, 2028, M1 and N1 category vehicles fitted with AEBS must follow the AIS-185 standard. The M1 category covers passenger cars with up to eight seats besides the driver. The draft then makes the feature compulsory in M1 vehicles from 2030 and 2032.
Rules for taxis and transport cars
The draft sets an earlier deadline for M1 vehicles registered as transport vehicles, such as taxis. From October 1, 2029, they must have an Emergency Lane Keeping System (ELKS) under AIS-191 (Part 1).
They must also have Automatically Commanded Steering Functionality (ACSF) under AIS-193. A Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning System under AIS-184 will be needed as well.
For private cars, these same three systems must meet the standards from October 1, 2027. However, this will apply only if the maker chooses to fit them.
Steering, child seat, and luggage rules
The draft adds other safety standards too. From October 1, 2027, the steering effort of all motor vehicles must meet the AIS-193 standard. Motorcycles, vehicles for people with disabilities and three-wheelers without a steering wheel are exempt.
For child safety, cars with ISOFIX anchorages, top tethers and i-Size seating positions must meet the AIS-182 standard. This will apply to new models from October 1, 2027 and to all models from October 1, 2028.
Cars must also meet the IS 15546:2005 standard for keeping luggage secure. This will apply to new models from April 1, 2028 and to all models from October 1, 2028.
These rules are still only a draft. They may change after discussion.