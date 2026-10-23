ETV Bharat / technology

Government Proposes Emergency Braking In All Cars From October 2032

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Bosch Mobility )

Hyderabad: The Centre has proposed making the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) compulsory in passenger cars. It would apply to new models from October 2030 and to all models from October 2032.

The proposal is part of a draft change to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) published it in the Gazette on Wednesday, October 21. The ministry will consider objections and suggestions received within 30 days of the notice going public.

What is AEBS and how does it work? AEBS uses radar or cameras to watch the road ahead. If it senses a likely crash with a vehicle or an obstacle, it first warns the driver. If the driver does not react, the system brakes on its own. This can avoid the crash or make it less serious. Timeline for cars From October 1, 2028, M1 and N1 category vehicles fitted with AEBS must follow the AIS-185 standard. The M1 category covers passenger cars with up to eight seats besides the driver. The draft then makes the feature compulsory in M1 vehicles from 2030 and 2032. Rules for taxis and transport cars The draft sets an earlier deadline for M1 vehicles registered as transport vehicles, such as taxis. From October 1, 2029, they must have an Emergency Lane Keeping System (ELKS) under AIS-191 (Part 1).