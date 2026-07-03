Government Orders Google, Apple To Remove Two Apps Used To Disable E-Rickshaws
The IT Ministry has ordered Google and Apple to remove the two apps linked to a Bluetooth exploit that can remotely disable some e-rickshaws.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The IT Ministry has ordered Google Play Store and Apple App Store to remove the two applications used to remotely shut down e-rickshaws.
S Krishnan, Secretary, Meity, said, "There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both the apps have been taken down from the app stores. App stores need to exercise due care; we will take it up with them to see that possibly damaging apps don't come up."
The move comes after the Delhi Transport Department launched an investigation into the concerned apps following viral videos that allegedly showed users pairing with nearby Bluetooth-enabled e-rickshaw batteries and disabling them, leaving the vehicles unable to run.
The applications being misused are battery management system (BMS) apps designed for technicians to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature, and current. However, some tech-savvy youngsters started using it as a prank by remotely switching off the power supply of certain e-rickshaws via Bluetooth.
#WATCH | Delhi | On removal of two apps which were being allegedly used to prank e-rickshaws from app stores, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeiTY, says, " there are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both the apps have been taken down from the app stores. app… pic.twitter.com/Es9PikIHjF— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026
The exploit reportedly affects some low-cost Bluetooth-enabled lithium battery packs that lack basic security features such as passwords or authentication. As a result, anyone within a Bluetooth range of around 10-15 metres can reportedly connect to the battery management system (BMS) and disable the vehicle. Factory-secured or proprietary battery systems are not affected by the hack.
Meanwhile, for drivers caught in Delhi traffic, the disruption can mean stranded passengers, lost income, hours of downtime, and unnecessary towing or repair. Speaking to ANI, social media influencer Amaan Siddiqui described helping a driver whose e-rickshaw had stopped working.
"I saw a man tying up his rickshaw to another to move it," Siddiqui said. "I suspected this app to be behind it. I brought my vehicle behind it and tried connecting my app to the rickshaw. Once it connected, I asked him to stop and told him that his rickshaw would now restart."
According to Siddiqui, the driver had rented the e-rickshaw and had lost an entire day's earnings—around Rs 400 to Rs 500—after being stranded since morning.
"He broke down and told me that he had lost an entire day's earnings. He had taken the rickshaw on rent. I got emotional too. His rickshaw had been at the same spot for an entire day. What is being done by people is wrong..."
Drivers are often unaware of the Bluetooth vulnerability and, in some cases, have reportedly paid bystanders or mechanics to "repair" vehicles that had simply been disabled through the app. The exploit can also clear the vehicle's digital dashboard and prevent it from starting until the battery settings are restored.
The issue gained widespread attention on social media and drew criticism from users. Beyond disrupting traffic on Delhi's busy roads, the exploit has raised concerns over the security of battery systems widely used in e-rickshaws.