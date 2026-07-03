ETV Bharat / technology

Government Orders Google, Apple To Remove Two Apps Used To Disable E-Rickshaws

New Delhi: The IT Ministry has ordered Google Play Store and Apple App Store to remove the two applications used to remotely shut down e-rickshaws.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Meity, said, "There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both the apps have been taken down from the app stores. App stores need to exercise due care; we will take it up with them to see that possibly damaging apps don't come up."

The move comes after the Delhi Transport Department launched an investigation into the concerned apps following viral videos that allegedly showed users pairing with nearby Bluetooth-enabled e-rickshaw batteries and disabling them, leaving the vehicles unable to run.

The applications being misused are battery management system (BMS) apps designed for technicians to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature, and current. However, some tech-savvy youngsters started using it as a prank by remotely switching off the power supply of certain e-rickshaws via Bluetooth.