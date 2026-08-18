ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Message On CSAM Consequences Clearly Conveyed; Action, Sensitivity Seen: Sources On Meta Talks

New Delhi: The government's hard talk with Meta has led to action and increased sensitivity on the issue of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), IT Ministry sources said on Tuesday, adding that the Centre has been unequivocal that such content is a clear violation and there is no safe harbour when the law is violated in this manner.

Sources said the government's intent is not about censorship or restricting coverage in any way, but ensuring Indian laws and norms are followed and that social media harms are mitigated. "The message has gone home," they said.

During discussions, Meta explained how its algorithms and systems work, ministry sources said, noting that discussions are ongoing and such matters involve "judgment calls and tweaks".