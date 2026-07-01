ETV Bharat / technology

Government To Examine WhatsApp's New Username Feature For Impersonation And Fraud Risks: Report

New Delhi: The Indian government is set to examine WhatsApp's new username feature amid concerns that it could increase the risk of impersonation and create opportunities for fraud. This comes just two days after Meta-owned messaging platform announced an upcoming feature that would allow users to hide their phone numbers.

Meta presented the feature as a means to enhance privacy, allowing people to connect with others over chat or call using WhatsApp without having to share their phone number. This is also meant to protect user privacy when they are added to a group where they do not personally know every participant. The feature is intended to work like Instagram and Telegram IDs.

The feature is set to roll out globally over the coming months, while the platform has started the process of username reservations.

Even though Meta appears confident in its feature, some users fear the risk of impersonation and potential fraud it may cause. WhatsApp assured users that the username feature is aimed at enhancing user privacy rather than weakening security. Meta said that it has built multiple safeguards to prevent abuse, including systems to detect impersonation, restrictions on how many new people an account can contact through usernames, protections against repeated username-guessing attempts, and reservation of high-profile usernames linked to public figures, government entities and celebrities.