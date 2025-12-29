ETV Bharat / technology

Government Bans Advance Tipping On Ride-Hailing Apps After Months Of Backlash

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a major move impacting the fast-evolving gig economy, the Union government recently issued an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Aggregators Guidelines, 2025, effectively banning ride-hailing companies from soliciting advance tips from passengers before a trip begins. The directive, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and made public this week, also mandates a new safety feature requiring platforms to allow female passengers to opt for female drivers.

The move comes nearly seven months after widespread consumer outrage over the controversial tipping feature, which critics argued turned tipping, traditionally a post-service gesture of appreciation, into a de facto surcharge that passengers felt pressured to pay just to secure basic service. ETV Bharat highlighted the issue earlier this year, documenting how platforms like Uber, Ola and Rapido were nudging users to add tips before a ride was even confirmed.

A journey from grievance to regulation

At the heart of the controversy was what industry insiders termed “advance tipping”, an in-app prompt that encouraged users to include a tip while booking a ride, with the suggestion that drivers might be more likely to accept the request if a tip was offered upfront.

During peak hours, users opening the Uber or Ola app would often encounter messages such as: “Add a tip for faster pickup. A driver may be more likely to accept this ride if you add a tip.”

Suggested amounts ranged roughly from Rs 50 to Rs 100, turning what should have been an optional thank-you into a ubiquitous add-on for passengers who did not wish to wait indefinitely.

File Photo: Uber Taxis line up as passengers walk outside the New Delhi railway station (Credits: ANI)

Users recounted real frustrations at the time. One Bengaluru resident, Akshay Mehra, a software engineer, told ETV Bharat that he waited 15 minutes during peak hour until he added a Rs 50 tip and his ride was accepted almost immediately. Mumbai government employee Jitendra said he even resorted to tipping to secure a ride to a hospital, but found the driver rude, underscoring that paying extra offered no guarantee of service quality.

Consumer watchdog raises alarm

Consumer rights activists and digital ethicists seized on these practices, calling them unfair and opaque. In May 2025, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) formally flagged the advance tip feature as an “unfair trade practice.” The watchdog issued notices to Uber and began probing other platforms after a spate of complaints from consumers who felt they were being forced into pay-to-prioritise bidding wars simply to obtain essential services.

Bejon Misra, a leading consumer affairs expert, weighed in at the time and said, “A tip should be a gesture of gratitude, not a surcharge. Making tipping a prerequisite for service is deceptive and shifts the platforms’ wage responsibilities onto the users.”

Misra and others noted that there was no mechanism to revoke tips even if service was poor, and little transparency on whether drivers actually received the credited amounts, or if the platforms were absorbing a share.

Drivers left out of the loop

The disconnect between passenger perception and driver experience became evident as media outlets and ground reporters spoke with drivers. Multiple drivers from Uber, Ola, and Rapido told ETV Bharat that tips were rarely, if ever, passed on to them. Ola and Rapido driver Lalit Kumar said, “I haven’t received any tips. We get around 70 per cent of the fare after the platform’s cut. Even if a customer adds a tip, it doesn’t show up for us.”

Another driver, Raj Kumar, said, “If the total fare is Rs 130, we get only Rs 100. There’s no indication whether a tip was added. The app doesn’t show it.” Uber driver Mohit Kumar noted that any incidental benefit occurred only randomly, if a tipped ride request happened to be near a driver who could accept it quickly during peak hours, but this was not a consistent or transparent system.

Newer drivers like Bashir Ahmed Khan, who joined Uber three months ago, were entirely unaware that such a tipping feature existed. “No one informed us about tips. We work 10–12 hours daily and complete around 12 rides. The only incentive we know is Rs 500 after 75 rides in a week, and even that isn’t regular,” he said.