Government Bans Advance Tipping On Ride-Hailing Apps After Months Of Backlash
The government banned advance tipping on ride-hailing apps after the CCPA deemed it an unfair trade practice, following months of consumer backlash.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In a major move impacting the fast-evolving gig economy, the Union government recently issued an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Aggregators Guidelines, 2025, effectively banning ride-hailing companies from soliciting advance tips from passengers before a trip begins. The directive, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and made public this week, also mandates a new safety feature requiring platforms to allow female passengers to opt for female drivers.
The move comes nearly seven months after widespread consumer outrage over the controversial tipping feature, which critics argued turned tipping, traditionally a post-service gesture of appreciation, into a de facto surcharge that passengers felt pressured to pay just to secure basic service. ETV Bharat highlighted the issue earlier this year, documenting how platforms like Uber, Ola and Rapido were nudging users to add tips before a ride was even confirmed.
A journey from grievance to regulation
At the heart of the controversy was what industry insiders termed “advance tipping”, an in-app prompt that encouraged users to include a tip while booking a ride, with the suggestion that drivers might be more likely to accept the request if a tip was offered upfront.
During peak hours, users opening the Uber or Ola app would often encounter messages such as: “Add a tip for faster pickup. A driver may be more likely to accept this ride if you add a tip.”
Suggested amounts ranged roughly from Rs 50 to Rs 100, turning what should have been an optional thank-you into a ubiquitous add-on for passengers who did not wish to wait indefinitely.
Users recounted real frustrations at the time. One Bengaluru resident, Akshay Mehra, a software engineer, told ETV Bharat that he waited 15 minutes during peak hour until he added a Rs 50 tip and his ride was accepted almost immediately. Mumbai government employee Jitendra said he even resorted to tipping to secure a ride to a hospital, but found the driver rude, underscoring that paying extra offered no guarantee of service quality.
Consumer watchdog raises alarm
Consumer rights activists and digital ethicists seized on these practices, calling them unfair and opaque. In May 2025, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) formally flagged the advance tip feature as an “unfair trade practice.” The watchdog issued notices to Uber and began probing other platforms after a spate of complaints from consumers who felt they were being forced into pay-to-prioritise bidding wars simply to obtain essential services.
Bejon Misra, a leading consumer affairs expert, weighed in at the time and said, “A tip should be a gesture of gratitude, not a surcharge. Making tipping a prerequisite for service is deceptive and shifts the platforms’ wage responsibilities onto the users.”
Misra and others noted that there was no mechanism to revoke tips even if service was poor, and little transparency on whether drivers actually received the credited amounts, or if the platforms were absorbing a share.
Drivers left out of the loop
The disconnect between passenger perception and driver experience became evident as media outlets and ground reporters spoke with drivers. Multiple drivers from Uber, Ola, and Rapido told ETV Bharat that tips were rarely, if ever, passed on to them. Ola and Rapido driver Lalit Kumar said, “I haven’t received any tips. We get around 70 per cent of the fare after the platform’s cut. Even if a customer adds a tip, it doesn’t show up for us.”
Another driver, Raj Kumar, said, “If the total fare is Rs 130, we get only Rs 100. There’s no indication whether a tip was added. The app doesn’t show it.” Uber driver Mohit Kumar noted that any incidental benefit occurred only randomly, if a tipped ride request happened to be near a driver who could accept it quickly during peak hours, but this was not a consistent or transparent system.
Newer drivers like Bashir Ahmed Khan, who joined Uber three months ago, were entirely unaware that such a tipping feature existed. “No one informed us about tips. We work 10–12 hours daily and complete around 12 rides. The only incentive we know is Rs 500 after 75 rides in a week, and even that isn’t regular,” he said.
From cabs to curries: tipping bleeds into food delivery
The tipping controversy was not confined to taxis. In mid-2025, food delivery providers such as Swiggy & Zomato increased users’ urge to tip before delivery was made.
Meena Sharma, a resident of Delhi, said, "I am okay with tipping, but not before seeing the quality of the given service. My food could be delivered later or damaged, and I cannot retract my tip."
Providing tips before receiving service also raises wider concern for customer consent for such acts of gratitude, ultimately converting a gesture of appreciation into a compulsory surcharge without means of recovery for consumers if the standards of service were not acceptable.
Government effort for regulation
With consumer outcry and government regulations for review, MoRTH revised its December 15 Circular to specifically prohibit any options for tipping at the time of booking in accordance with the Motor Vehicle (Aggregators) Guidelines, 2025. Instead, tipping features may appear only after a journey is completed, and the full amount must be credited to the driver without any cuts by the platform.
In addition to the circular, MoRTH has added Clause 15.6 which states that ride-hailing services be required to offer female riders, where possible, to select female drivers for safety reasons, and this is expected to address the ongoing demand for better safety riding options for women as well as increase the opportunity for women drivers to become part of the workforce, which is at present only 1 per cent of the overall gig economy in this industry.
MoRTH has directed state governments and Union Territories to ensure the immediate implementation of these amendments.
Legal, economic and ethical dimensions
Transport and consumer experts see the government’s move as overdue, arguing that unchecked algorithmic prompts were creating a new form of economic stratification.
Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department, criticised the advance tipping practice as “digital blackmail.”
“Passengers are compelled to pay extra under the pretext of driver unavailability,” he said to ETV Bharat. “This is not only unethical and misleading but also violates the Consumer Protection Act. Ride fares fall under the purview of State Transport Authorities, and aggregators cannot impose unregulated surcharges.”
Digital rights advocates echoed similar concerns, warning that advanced tipping systems effectively introduced a pay-to-prioritise model where those who can afford to tip receive faster service, while poorer users are left waiting.
The lack of transparency around where tip money goes, whether to drivers or absorbed by platforms, was repeatedly flagged as problematic. Experts argue that mandatory disclosure of tip flows and the option to revoke or adjust tips post-service should be part of future regulatory frameworks.
Industry response: Silence, pushback or compliance?
At the time of publication, major ride-hailing platforms, including Uber, Ola, Rapido, and Namma Yatri, had not issued formal responses to requests for comment on the government’s new guidelines. Industry stakeholders are reportedly evaluating the implications of the amendment and preparing compliance roadmaps, particularly around updating user interfaces to remove tipping prompts before booking.
Some analysts expect platforms may challenge aspects of the regulation, especially clauses tied to service prioritisation and driver matching algorithms. Others say the mandatory female-driver option may force aggregators to innovate on onboarding and training to ensure availability without compromising operational efficiency.
While the ban on advance tipping is likely to be welcomed by consumer rights advocates and passenger groups, the broader issues around gig economy regulation, algorithmic transparency, and worker rights remain unresolved.
Experts call for several additional measures to strengthen fairness and accountability in platform services:
- Mandatory disclosure of whether drivers receive tips and how much is passed through
- Post-service revocation or adjustment features for tips if service quality is poor
- Transparent ride-matching systems prioritising proximity and availability over economic bids
- Stronger enforcement mechanisms and penalties for violations of consumer protection norms
Consumer affairs expert Bejon Misra argued that India cannot afford regulatory inaction. “Platforms should not be allowed to invent opaque surcharges hidden as optional features. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the E-Commerce Rules must be enforced rigorously,” he said. “Without meaningful penalties and enforcement, exploitative models will continue unchecked.”