ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Approves Transfer Of DRDO Developed Missile Tech To Indian Defence Industry

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducts a user trial of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) for a user-defined minimum range of 60 km at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 (Representational Image) ( IANS )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies of all conventional missile systems to the Indian defence industry for production within the country. The defence ministry, making the announcement, said the move is an "important milestone" in promoting greater participation of the domestic industries in the defence ecosystem.

"The provision will enable successful transition of missile system development to industrial production, reflecting the continued efforts of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to leverage the capabilities of the Indian industry for the development and manufacture of advanced defence systems," the ministry said.