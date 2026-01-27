ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Aims To Make 3-Nanometre Chips By 2032; Achieve Self-Reliance In 75 Pc Tech Categories In 4 Yrs

New Delhi: The government is aiming to make high-tech small chips of 3-nanometre node -- used in products like modern smartphones and computers -- by 2032, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The minister said the government will focus on six categories of chips -- compute, radio frequency (RF), networking, power, sensor, and memory -- under the second phase of the Design-Linked Incentive Scheme that will allow companies in the country to have major control on developing 70-75 per cent of technology products.

"The level of 2032 is to reach 3-nanometer chips manufacturing and design. Design, of course, we are doing even today. But manufacturing we should reach 3 nanometers," the minister said, after meeting with 24 chip design firms that have been selected under the Design-Linked Incentive Scheme.