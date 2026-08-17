Govt Clears 31 Proposals For Electronic Component Manufacturing Entailing Investments Of Rs 7,877 Cr
The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) offers incentives for setting up domestic manufacturing facilities.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has cleared 31 fresh proposals under the electronics components manufacturing scheme, entailing investments of Rs 7,877 crore, the secretary in the IT ministry, S Krishnan, said on Monday. According to Krishnan, the government has received a total investment proposal of Rs 69,548 crore, against a target of Rs 59,350 crore.
"Currently, we have cleared almost 31 applications, which have been dealt with in this particular session or in this particular gathering, and totally, the investment that we are talking about is Rs 7,877 crore," he said at an event jointly organised by Elcina and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
The approved proposals include those of GX Group, Centum Electronics, Ennovi Mobility Solutions, Allied Engineering Works, Globe Capacitors, Syrma SGS Technology, Rosenberger Interconnect, Sensata Technologies, and Britannia RFID Technologies, among others. Krishnan said the fresh tranche of investment will be spread across 10 states.
These approvals will result in a total output or production of goods worth Rs 82,243 crore and lead to the generation of close to 10,000 jobs, he said. The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), launched in April 2025, offers incentives for setting up domestic manufacturing facilities.
Also Read
India Approves 29 ECMS Projects Worth Rs 7,104 Crore To Boost Electronics Manufacturing, Create 14,000 Jobs