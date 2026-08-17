ETV Bharat / technology

Govt Clears 31 Proposals For Electronic Component Manufacturing Entailing Investments Of Rs 7,877 Cr

New Delhi: The government has cleared 31 fresh proposals under the electronics components manufacturing scheme, entailing investments of Rs 7,877 crore, the secretary in the IT ministry, S Krishnan, said on Monday. According to Krishnan, the government has received a total investment proposal of Rs 69,548 crore, against a target of Rs 59,350 crore.

"Currently, we have cleared almost 31 applications, which have been dealt with in this particular session or in this particular gathering, and totally, the investment that we are talking about is Rs 7,877 crore," he said at an event jointly organised by Elcina and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).