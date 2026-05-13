Googlebook Laptops Official: Google Merges ChromeOS, Android, And Gemini Intelligence
Google announced Googlebook laptops at The Android Show 2026, integrating ChromeOS, Android, and Gemini for a premium AI-driven experience.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google made a series of announcements at The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, introducing upcoming updates and AI-powered features, Android improvements, Gemini integration in Chrome, vibe-coded widgets, and more. The tech giant also announced a new hardware called Googlebook, its new line of laptops with Gemini at the core.
The Googlebook builds upon Google's cloud-first browser-based ChromeOS platform and combines it with the goodness of Android. While Chromebooks are designed to run entry-level hardware for students and professionals who don't need a heavy machine, Google says that the new Googlebook laptops will be powered by premium hardware as it moves "from an operating system to an intelligence system".
Google is working with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to make the first Googlebooks, built with premium materials in a variety of shapes and sizes. One unique identification of the machine will be its unique glowbar on the lid.
Googlebook: Everything to Know
Googlebook combines ChromeOS, Android, and Gemini, which is expected to result in a seamless experience across devices while retaining Gemini Intelligence at its core. The following are some of the highlighting features of the Googlebook:
Cross‑Device Flow: It lets users stay in the zone while switching between laptop and phone — order food, complete reminders like Duolingo lessons, without breaking focus.
Quick Access: It lets users directly browse, search, and insert files from their phone into their laptop’s file browser, eliminating the need for manual transfers.
Magic Pointer: It is an enhanced cursor developed with Google DeepMind. By simply wiggling the cursor, Gemini offers contextual suggestions — like scheduling a meeting from a date in an email or visualising a new couch in your living room photo.
Create Your Widget: It lets users build custom widgets through prompts. Gemini can pull data from the web and Google apps (Gmail, Calendar, etc.) to create personalised dashboards — for example, organising travel details, reservations, and countdowns for a family reunion.