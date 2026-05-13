ETV Bharat / technology

Googlebook Laptops Official: Google Merges ChromeOS, Android, And Gemini Intelligence

Hyderabad: Google made a series of announcements at The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, introducing upcoming updates and AI-powered features, Android improvements, Gemini integration in Chrome, vibe-coded widgets, and more. The tech giant also announced a new hardware called Googlebook, its new line of laptops with Gemini at the core.

The Googlebook builds upon Google's cloud-first browser-based ChromeOS platform and combines it with the goodness of Android. While Chromebooks are designed to run entry-level hardware for students and professionals who don't need a heavy machine, Google says that the new Googlebook laptops will be powered by premium hardware as it moves "from an operating system to an intelligence system".

Google is working with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to make the first Googlebooks, built with premium materials in a variety of shapes and sizes. One unique identification of the machine will be its unique glowbar on the lid.

Googlebook: Everything to Know

Googlebook combines ChromeOS, Android, and Gemini, which is expected to result in a seamless experience across devices while retaining Gemini Intelligence at its core. The following are some of the highlighting features of the Googlebook: