ETV Bharat / technology

Google Fixes Zero-Click Flaw That Allows Hackers To Steal Data From Pixel Phones

The CVE-2026-58704 flaw is dangerous as hackers do not need users' involvment to carry out this cyberattack. ( Image Credit: Google Store )

Hyderabad: Google has confirmed and fixed a serious security flaw in Pixel phones that allowed hackers to break into devices without any action from the user. The company is urging all Pixel users to install the latest security update immediately.

The flaw was hidden in the phone's modem, the part responsible for connecting the handset to mobile networks and the internet. Hackers exploited this weakness to break into a small number of targeted devices.

What happened?

Google released its Android 17 QPR1 update on September 16, 2026. Alongside new features such as a Harry Potter theme and VIP contacts, the update included more than 200 security fixes, one of which addressed this modem vulnerability.

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-58704, allowed hackers to bypass the phone's security protections. The part that made this vulnerability dangerous was that users did not need to click any link or download any file for the attack to succeed. Hackers could carry out the attack remotely, a method known as a zero-click attack. If successful, this allowed attackers to access sensitive information stored on the device.

Google said the attacks were limited and targeted, meaning they were aimed at a small, specific group of users rather than the wider public. However, the tech giant has not revealed which Pixel models were affected or how many users were targeted in total. Google has shared very few additional details about the attacks.

What users should do now?