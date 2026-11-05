ETV Bharat / technology

How To Make The Internet Safer For Kids: A Complete Guide To Android's Safety And Parental Features

Parents can now keep children and teenagers safe online with four simple tools from Google and YouTube. Family Link, the YouTube Shorts feed limit, Android Parental Controls and SafeSearch help parents manage screen time, apps, location and malicious content. Parents can set up all four on their own phones.

Children and teenagers spend a lot of time on phones, YouTube and the internet. Many parents worry about what their child is watching and for how long. These tools aim to ease that worry by keeping children away from the harmful side of the internet. Here is a look at each one.

How does Family Link control time and location?

Family Link helps parents create a safe online space for their children. It shows how a child spends time on their device. Follow these steps to set it up:

Family Link settings process (Image Credit: Google)

Step 1: Download the Family Link app on your Android phone.

Step 2: Link your parent account to your child's account.

Step 3: Choose your child's account at the top left of the app and tap Time Limits.

Step 4: Turn on Daily limit or Block apps.

Step 5: For location, tap Location, choose Set up location, press Next, and tap Turn on.

The child's device will then show on a map. If a child is below the age of consent, a parent must manage their Google account.