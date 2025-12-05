Google Year In Search 2025: See What Indian User Have Searched The Most This Year
IPL, Gemini, AI tools, Saiyaara movie and cricket events were the most trending searches on Google in India in 2025.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 9:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has released the Year in Search 2025 report, and this year, the list clearly shows what people in India were interested in searching for. Topics such as Cricket, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Entertainment were the biggest search drivers in 2025.
According to Google’s blog post, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most trending search this year, which is followed by Gemini — Google’s AI chatbot, the Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and more.
Top Trending Searches: Overall
If one looks closely, out of the top ten searches, four are related to cricket, which include IPL (First position), Asia Cup (Third position), ICC Champions Trophy (Fourth position), and Women’s World Cup (Seventh position). This showcases that cricket is the heartbeat of India and is a popular search term in the country, which is clearly seen in the list.
In terms of sports, people also searched the Pro Kabaddi League, which is placed in the fifth position.
The inclusion of Gemini in the list, and that too placed in the second position, is surprising. It indicates that India is rapidly showing its interest in AI and how this new technology has become a part of people’s everyday conversations and activities.
Furthermore, terms such as Saiyaara, Dharmendra, and Maha Kumbh Mela were also heavily searched by Indian users this year.
Top Trending Searches: AI Trends
As mentioned above, Gemini topped the AI category, followed by tools like Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity. Popular AI chatbot ChatGPT ranked seventh in this category, while ChatGPT Ghibli Art Trends ranked eighth.
AI Searches 2025 - Top Trending
|Rank
|AI search terms
|1.
|Gemini
|2.
|Gemini AI Photo
|3.
|Grok
|4.
|Deepseek
|5.
|Perplexity
|6.
|Google AI Studio
|7.
|ChatGPT
|8.
|ChatGPT Ghibli Art
|9.
|Flow
|10.
|Ghibli Style Image Generator
Viral Trends
The Gemini trend topped Google’s list of trending trends, followed by the Ghibli trend, the 3D Model trend, and the Gemini Saree trend were also very popular in the country. Movies and TV shows always ranked high on the search list, and this time, too, the same trend was seen. This list of trending movie searches is as follows:
- Saiyaara
- Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
- Coolie
- War 2
- Sanam Teri Kasam
List of top TV shows
- Squid Game
- Panchayat
- Bigg Boss
- The Bads of Bollywood
- Paatal Lok
Location-based searches often focused on emergency and informational topics. This year, Earthquake updates, AQI levels, Pickleball, and the movie Saiyaara topped the list.