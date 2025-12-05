ETV Bharat / technology

Google Year In Search 2025: See What Indian User Have Searched The Most This Year

Hyderabad: Google has released the Year in Search 2025 report, and this year, the list clearly shows what people in India were interested in searching for. Topics such as Cricket, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Entertainment were the biggest search drivers in 2025.

According to Google’s blog post, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most trending search this year, which is followed by Gemini — Google’s AI chatbot, the Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and more.

Top Trending Searches: Overall

If one looks closely, out of the top ten searches, four are related to cricket, which include IPL (First position), Asia Cup (Third position), ICC Champions Trophy (Fourth position), and Women’s World Cup (Seventh position). This showcases that cricket is the heartbeat of India and is a popular search term in the country, which is clearly seen in the list.

In terms of sports, people also searched the Pro Kabaddi League, which is placed in the fifth position.

The inclusion of Gemini in the list, and that too placed in the second position, is surprising. It indicates that India is rapidly showing its interest in AI and how this new technology has become a part of people’s everyday conversations and activities.

Furthermore, terms such as Saiyaara, Dharmendra, and Maha Kumbh Mela were also heavily searched by Indian users this year.