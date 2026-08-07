ETV Bharat / technology

How Google DeepMind's Open-Source WeatherNext AI Gives Forecasters An Extra Day To Prepare For Cyclones

Hyderabad: Google DeepMind's WeatherNext, an artificial intelligence (AI) model, has achieved state-of-the-art accuracy in forecasting the track, intensity and wind structure of tropical cyclones. According to a research paper, published in the Nature journal, WeatherNext Cyclones (WN-C), an open sourced specialised AI model gives forecasters an extra day's worth of predictive accuracy. It offers three-day (72 hours) forecasts that now match the reliability of older models that could only achieve two days (48 hours) predictions.

Tropical cyclones, also referred to as hurricanes or typhoons, have caused more than 700,000 deaths and $1.4 trillion (roughly £1.1 trillion) in economic losses worldwide over the past 50 years.

Google DeepMind said the improvement delivered by WeatherNext is roughly equivalent to a decade's worth of meteorological progress. The research was developed jointly by teams at Google DeepMind and Google Research, working alongside forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA), the UK Met Office and other weather agencies globally.

Real-world impact during Hurricane Melissa

The model has already proven its worth in practice. During the 2025 hurricane season, WeatherNext assisted the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in making a landmark forecast for Hurricane Melissa, by correctly predicting the storm's rapid intensification and its landfall in Jamaica. This allowed authorities to issue an early warning, giving ground teams crucial extra time to prepare. Building on this, the model is now being used to generate 1,000 possible scenarios per cyclone, helping forecasters weigh up a wider range of outcomes.