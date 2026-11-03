ETV Bharat / technology

Google's Chinese Partner Secretly Planted Malware In 1.3 Million Set-Top Boxes

Infected devices were running malicious activities like ad fraud, data theft, and unauthorized network traffic without the user's knowledge. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has revealed that one of its Android partners secretly turned about 1.3 million set-top boxes into a botnet. The key point is that it was done on purpose. This means that Google's partner deliberately placed malware into people's devices.

Videostrong Technology built an XPCE backdoor — a pre-installed firmware malware — into the products it made. Google has now broken that backdoor and ended its ties with the company. The company can no longer make certified Android devices or supply software.

It used a technique called obfuscation to hide the code. As a result, the malware loaded the first time a user switched on the device. This was not limited to one model. It was built into many brands and models over several years. Many Android TV set-top boxes were hit, along with telehealth devices, karaoke machines and digital signage screens. What harm was done? The malware infected users' devices, and they were used for malicious purposes without their permission. These devices were used for ad fraud and data theft. They were also used to route unauthorised network traffic.