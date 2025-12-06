ETV Bharat / technology

Google Updates Chrome Autofill: Users Can Now Fill Forms Quickly And Seamlessly

Chrome now makes it easier and faster to fill out forms with Google Wallet travel information, document details, and two-line suggestions. ( Image Credit: Google )

Easy access to Google account information: The update helps users create a deeper connection with the Chrome browser using a Google Account. Users can securely enter personal data directly from their Google account whenever they need to sign up, log in, or provide personal information on a website.

Hyderabad: Google has announced several major updates to its autofill system, making form-filling faster and seamless for users. The new features for Chrome Autofill have been rolled out across Android, iOS, and desktop. With this update, the Mountain View-based tech giant enables users to access the right information at the right time in the Chrome browser, allowing them to complete forms accurately within seconds, which previously took a much longer time.

Autofill with Google Wallet: Google Chrome now integrates with Google Wallet to save and use details such as loyalty card numbers, travel details, and vehicle information.

Chrome on desktop now supports saving and filing vehicle details with Wallet. (Image Credit: Google)

When a user shops online, Chrome can automatically fill in the user’s loyalty card number, so they can earn rewards without using the physical card.

While booking a flight or renting a car, Chrome can get trip details (like flight confirmation number and dates) directly from Google Wallet and fill them into forms.

In the desktop version, Chrome can also save and fill in vehicle details for things like insurance quotes or rentals.

To use this feature, users need to turn on enhanced autofill in Chrome settings.

Google Chrome now auto-fills flight details (confirmation number, date, etc.) saved in your Google Wallet with just one tap when booking a car rental at the airport. (Image Credit: Google)

Easier form filling on Android: Previously, filling forms on smartphones was tricky as autofill suggestions looked cramped. With the latest update, Chrome now shows two lines of information for each suggestion.

For instance, previously Chrome’s autofill might just show “Visa****1234”, but now it shows two lines, like Visa****1234, Expires on 12/26 - Billing address: Hyderabad.

Before Now Visa****1234 Visa****1234

Expires on 12/26 - Billing address: Hyderabad

Accurate address autofill worldwide: Addresses are written differently around the world. Chrome has enhanced how it understands and fills them. In Mexico, Chrome will now support ‘between streets’ descriptions, and in Japan, it will soon support phonetic names.

These updates make Chrome’s autofill more accurate globally.