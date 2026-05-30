ETV Bharat / technology

Google Unveils Gemini Spark: The AI Agent That Works 24/7 Even When Your Phone Is Off

Using the Skills feature in Gemini Spark, you can train the agent by customising it to your liking. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has officially announced the roll out of its AI-powered personal agent, Gemini Spark. Showcased at Google I/O 2026 event, the Gemini Spark is a 24/7 personal agent to automate tasks, which is powered by Gemini 3.5 AI model and the Antigravity platform. It runs on dedicated Google Cloud virtual machines, allowing Gemini Spark to perform long-running tasks in the background without requiring a device to remain active. The announcement marks a significant step in Google's push towards ambient AI automation, addressing a growing demand from users who want their digital work handled without requiring them to be online or actively engaged with their device. Who Can Access Gemini Spark? Gemini Spark is currently rolling out in the United States (US) exclusively for Google AI Ultra subscribers. It is priced at $99.99 (approximately Rs 9498.32) per month. The agent is available across Android, iOS, and web platforms. On the web, it appears in a side panel alongside the Chat tab, while on mobile it sits between Search Chats and Daily Brief. Three Core Feature of Gemini Spark Gemini Spark operates across three primary feature sets — Tasks, Skills, and Schedules — each designed to handle a different dimension of a user's digital workload.