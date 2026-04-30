ETV Bharat / technology

Google Translate Turns 20 With A Billion Users, Translates Over 250 Languages, Live Translation And More

Hyderabad: Google is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its multilingual translation service, Translate. It has grown from a modest machine learning experiment in 2006 into one of the world's most widely used communication tools. Translate is now powered by Google's Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) models and next-generation Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), supporting nearly 250 languages and more than 60,000 language pairs, covering roughly 95 per cent of the global population in their native tongue.

To mark this occasion, Google has highlighted several milestones and capabilities that define Translate’s evolution, while simultaneously launching a much-anticipated new feature.

Pronunciation Practice arrives on Android

The most immediate announcement is the launch of Pronunciation Practice, a long-requested feature now available on the Android app in India and the United States (US). With the help of AI, users can analyse speech in real time. The tool provides instant feedback to help improve pronunciation ahead of actual conversations. It currently supports English, Spanish, and Hindi.

Integration of AI and machine learning

Google Translate's technical journey reflects the broader arc of AI development. When it launched in 2006, the platform relied on statistical machine learning, training on trillions of words to identify language patterns. A pivotal shift came in 2016, when Google transitioned to Neural Machine Translation — moving away from literal, word-for-word output towards translation that accounts for sentiment and context. Today, Gemini models bring further sophistication, enabling the platform to handle idioms, local slang, and nuanced phrasing with considerably greater accuracy.

More than 1 billion users

Google Translate users are staggering, as more than one billion users turn to the platform for translation assistance every month. Across Translate, Search, Lens, and Circle to Search, approximately one trillion words are translated each month, a volume that, if read aloud continuously, would take an estimated 12,000 years to complete.

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