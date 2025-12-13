Google Translate Can Now Translate Real-Time Conversations Using Headphones And Help Users Learn New Languages
The upgraded Google Translate will support nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese and German in the Translate app and on the web.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google rolled out an upgraded version of Google Translate, which is integrated with the latest Gemini AI model. This means users will now get smarter, more natural, and more accurate text translations.
Apart from this, the tech giant has also introduced a new beta version of live translation and expanded the language learning tools in the Translate app.
The beta version of live translation offers real-time, natural-sounding translations through users’ headphones, powered by Gemini’s new speech-to-speech translation capabilities. Meanwhile, the enhanced language learning tools in the Translate app allow users to practice speaking their preferred language.
Google Translate: Rollout, availability, supported languages
The new Google Translate will be accessible via its app and Google Search in the US and India. Users can translate between English and nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese and German, in the Translate app (Android and iOS) and on the web.
Plus, we’re rolling out a beta version of live translation that brings real-time, natural-sounding translations to your headphones with the help of Gemini’s native speech-to-speech translation capabilities. 🎧 See everything that’s new in Google Translate ↓…— Google (@Google) December 12, 2025
The beta version of live translation is rolled out in the Translate app on Android in the US, Mexico, and India. It works with any pair of headphones and supports more than 70 languages. Google mentions that it will expand this feature to iOS and more countries in 2026.
The enhanced language learning tools are available in the Translate app, now expanded to 20 countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan. Using this feature, users can learn German, Portuguese, Bengali, Mandarin Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, Hindi, Italian, Romanian, Swedish, and English.
Enhanced Google Translate
The upgraded Google Translate can now understand idioms, slang, and expressions much better. For instance, if a user enters an English idiom like “stealing my thunder” instead of giving a literal word-for-word translation, the new Google Translate will provide the real meaning of the idiom (taking attention away from me), making translations easier, more natural, and more accurate.
Beta version of live translation
Google has introduced a beta version for live conversation translation via the user’s headphones. The tech giant says that using headphones during a real-time translation will allow conversations to be clearer, faster, and less confusing.
Moreover, headphones eliminate echo, noise or any other interference, making the whole experience feel more natural and seamless. This new feature can be used while having a conversation in a different language, listening to a speech or a lecture abroad, or watching a TV show or film in another language.
To use real-time translations, users simply need to open the Translate app and tap “Live translate” in their preferred language.
Language learning tools
With the latest Google Translate, users can learn new languages using improved language learning tools. The app provides feedback and helpful tips based on the user’s speaking practice. Users can also track their progress and consistency through the Translate app.