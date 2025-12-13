ETV Bharat / technology

Google Translate Can Now Translate Real-Time Conversations Using Headphones And Help Users Learn New Languages

The beta version of live translation is available in the U.S, Mexico, and India. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google rolled out an upgraded version of Google Translate, which is integrated with the latest Gemini AI model. This means users will now get smarter, more natural, and more accurate text translations.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also introduced a new beta version of live translation and expanded the language learning tools in the Translate app.

The beta version of live translation offers real-time, natural-sounding translations through users’ headphones, powered by Gemini’s new speech-to-speech translation capabilities. Meanwhile, the enhanced language learning tools in the Translate app allow users to practice speaking their preferred language.

Google Translate: Rollout, availability, supported languages

The new Google Translate will be accessible via its app and Google Search in the US and India. Users can translate between English and nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese and German, in the Translate app (Android and iOS) and on the web.

The beta version of live translation is rolled out in the Translate app on Android in the US, Mexico, and India. It works with any pair of headphones and supports more than 70 languages. Google mentions that it will expand this feature to iOS and more countries in 2026.

The enhanced language learning tools are available in the Translate app, now expanded to 20 countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan. Using this feature, users can learn German, Portuguese, Bengali, Mandarin Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, Hindi, Italian, Romanian, Swedish, and English.