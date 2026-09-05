Google Translate Adds Background Mode And Earpiece Support For Live Translation
Google Translate's Live Translation feature gets two new upgrades, letting Android users multitask and iOS users hear translation through their earpiece.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has rolled out two new updates to its Translate app, making live audio translation easier to use on both Android and iOS devices. The company says the app's live translation feature already offers near real-time audio translation in more than 70 languages. The latest updates focus on making the tool more convenient for everyday situations, such as travelling or attending meetings.
Background mode for Android
The first update allows Android users to keep live translations running even when the app is not open on screen. This means people can lock their phone or switch to another app while a translation session continues in the background.
Google said the change was introduced because more than a third of live translation sessions now last longer than five minutes. Many users need to multitask during longer conversations, such as checking messages or looking at a map, without interrupting the translation. The tech giant has confirmed that iOS support for this feature s is coming soon.
Earpiece translation for iOS
The second update is earpiece support for iOS devices, a feature that was already available on Android. This allows users to hold their ear, like a normal phone call, to hear translations without the need for headphones.
Google says this feature is especially useful in noisy or busy environments where headphones may not be practical.
Why do these updates matter?
These updates aim to make Google Translate feel more natural to use in real-life situations, whether someone is multitasking during a long conversation or trying to hear clearly in a noisy public space. By adding background support and earpiece access, Google is making live translation function more like a normal part of daily communication, rather than something that requires holding the phone up and watching the screen the entire time.
Google has not announced an exact date for when the Android background feature will arrive on iOS, but confirmed it is actively working on bringing the two platforms closer together in terms of features.