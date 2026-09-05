ETV Bharat / technology

Google Translate Adds Background Mode And Earpiece Support For Live Translation

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out two new updates to its Translate app, making live audio translation easier to use on both Android and iOS devices. The company says the app's live translation feature already offers near real-time audio translation in more than 70 languages. The latest updates focus on making the tool more convenient for everyday situations, such as travelling or attending meetings.

Background mode for Android

The first update allows Android users to keep live translations running even when the app is not open on screen. This means people can lock their phone or switch to another app while a translation session continues in the background.

Google said the change was introduced because more than a third of live translation sessions now last longer than five minutes. Many users need to multitask during longer conversations, such as checking messages or looking at a map, without interrupting the translation. The tech giant has confirmed that iOS support for this feature s is coming soon.