Google To Penalise Websites For Back Button Hijacking: What Is It And Why Should You Care?
Google has announced it will treat back button hijacking as an explicit spam policy violation, with enforcement set to begin on June 15, 2026.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has expanded its spam policies to address a malicious navigation practice called back button hijacking, where a deceptive browser frustrates users and manipulates their browsing experience. The policy update places the behaviour under Google's existing malicious practices guidelines. The Mountain-View-based tech giant will enforce this policy update starting June 15, 2026, providing website owners two months to achieve compliance.
What Is Back Button Hijacking?
Back button hijacking occurs when a website interferes with a user's browser navigation, preventing them from returning to a previously visited page via the back button. Instead of navigating backwards as expected, users may be redirected to pages they never visited. This malicious navigation practice serves unsolicited advertisements or recommendations, or simply disrupts their normal browsing flow without consent.
Google states the practice creates a clear mismatch between user expectation and actual outcome, which leads to a negative and deceptive user experience, or compromises user security or privacy. The company noted that inserting deceptive or manipulative pages into a user's browser history has always been contrary to its Google Search Essentials guidelines, but the rise in such behaviour has prompted an explicit policy designation.
Why is Google acting now?
Google mentions that the deteriorating user experience is the main reason for this policy update. Users report feeling manipulated when their browser navigation is interfered with, and the company noted that such experiences make people less inclined to visit unfamiliar websites, which causes harm to the web ecosystem.
Google states that websites found to be engaging in back button hijacking may face manual spam actions or automated demotions in Google Search results, both of which can significantly impact a site's visibility and traffic.
What must website owners do?
Google urges website owners to audit their technical implementations immediately. Any script or technique that inserts or replaces pages into a user's browser history to obstruct normal back-button navigation must be removed or disabled before the enforcement date.
Moreover, the tech giant noted that back button hijacking may not always originate from first-party code. Third-party libraries and advertising platforms integrated into a site can also be responsible, and owners are expected to review all imports and configurations. Google also mentions that websites that have already received a manual action and have since remediated the issue may submit a reconsideration request via Google Search Console.