ETV Bharat / technology

Google To Penalise Websites For Back Button Hijacking: What Is It And Why Should You Care?

Hyderabad: Google has expanded its spam policies to address a malicious navigation practice called back button hijacking, where a deceptive browser frustrates users and manipulates their browsing experience. The policy update places the behaviour under Google's existing malicious practices guidelines. The Mountain-View-based tech giant will enforce this policy update starting June 15, 2026, providing website owners two months to achieve compliance.

What Is Back Button Hijacking?

Back button hijacking occurs when a website interferes with a user's browser navigation, preventing them from returning to a previously visited page via the back button. Instead of navigating backwards as expected, users may be redirected to pages they never visited. This malicious navigation practice serves unsolicited advertisements or recommendations, or simply disrupts their normal browsing flow without consent.

Google states the practice creates a clear mismatch between user expectation and actual outcome, which leads to a negative and deceptive user experience, or compromises user security or privacy. The company noted that inserting deceptive or manipulative pages into a user's browser history has always been contrary to its Google Search Essentials guidelines, but the rise in such behaviour has prompted an explicit policy designation.

Why is Google acting now?